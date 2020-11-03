National Western Life Selects SS&C for Loan Servicing and Accounting Automation

WINDSOR, Conn., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced that National Western Life Insurance Company ("National Western Life") will implement SS&C's cloud-based Precision LM software to support its commercial loan servicing operations.

"SS&C has an exceptional team with expertise that proved to be the right fit for our firm as we scale up our commercial mortgage investments," said Beverly Hamaker, Mortgage Loan Manager at National Western Life. "We have a positive outlook over the next five years, and with Precision LM, we believe we can provide enhanced support, reporting, and an overall lending experience for our borrowers."

National Western Life chose SS&C Precision LM for its flexibility, support for complex loan products, and superior servicing capabilities. National Western Life was looking for a solution to support bespoke loan terms and provide key portfolio analytics. SS&C is the partner of choice for more than 50 percent of the top 40 life insurance companies investing in commercial mortgages.

"We are excited that National Western Life is joining our large insurance client base and look forward to helping them solve complex challenges as their lending business grows," said Stan Szczepanik, Vice President at SS&C Technologies. "We understand how important it is for our clients to have transparency into their loan portfolio data in order to make key business decisions, and we are committed to continuously enhancing and reinvesting in our software to put useful information, reports and analytics at their fingertips."



About National Western Life Insurance Co.

National Western Life Insurance Company is a Colorado corporation with executive offices in Austin, Texas, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of National Western Life Group, Inc. Since its start in 1956, National Western Life has emphasized financial strength for the protection of its policyholders. The Company offers a broad portfolio of life insurance and annuity products, providing professional and friendly service to its policyholders and agents.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.



Additional information about

SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-western-life-selects-ssc-for-loan-servicing-and-accounting-automation-301165479.html

SOURCE SS&C