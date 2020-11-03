  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Akerna CEO Jessica Billingsley Named to Marijuana Business Daily's Advisory Board

November 03, 2020 | About: NAS:KERN -1.63%

PR Newswire

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2020

DENVER, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) ("Akerna" or the "Company"), a leading compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry's first seed-to-sale enterprise resource planning (ERP) software technology (MJ Platform®), is pleased to announced that Chief Executive Officer Jessica Billingsley has been named to Marijuana Business Daily's (MJBizDaily) Advisory Board.

(PRNewsfoto/Akerna)

"I am both thrilled and honored to accept this advisory position," said Billingsley. "MJBizDaily is one of the best sources of cannabis news in the industry, and I am excited to help the company continue to make smart, data-driven, decisions."

Marijuana Business Daily is the leading business news information resource for the medical marijuana and adult-use cannabis industry, providing industry operators with the information and networking they need to flourish within the cannabis industry. Marijuana Business Daily also serves as producer and host of the world's largest family of B2B tradeshows for the cannabis industry, MJBizCon.

Stepping into her new role, Billingsley will bring more than a decade's worth of experience in cannabis and technology services. In 2010, she founded MJ Freeway, where she served as President until April 2018, and later as the CEO until MJ Freeway was acquired by MTech to form Akerna.

In 2015, Billingsley was named as one of Fortune's Most Promising Female Entrepreneurs, in 2018, she was named one of Inc. Magazine's 100 Female Founders, and in 2019, she became the first CEO of a cannabis ancillary company to be listed on Nasdaq and was named to Entrepreneur's inaugural list of 100 Powerful Women.

About Akerna

Akerna (Nasdaq: KERN) is an enterprise software company focused on compliantly serving the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry. Based in Denver, Colorado, the Company's mission is to create the world's most transparent and accountable supply chain by building a cannabis technology ecosystem connecting data points across the global cannabis supply chain from seed to sale to self. First launched in 2010, Akerna has tracked more than $20 billion in cannabis sales to date and is the first cannabis software company listed on Nasdaq.

Using connected data and information to propel the cannabis industry forward, Akerna empowers businesses, governments, patients, and consumers to make smart decisions. The Company's cornerstone technology, MJ Platform, the world's leading infrastructure as a service platform powers retailers, manufacturers, brands, distributors, and cultivators. Akerna also offers a complete suite of professional consulting services and data analytics for businesses as well as solo sciences, MJ Freeway, Leaf Data Systems, Trellis, and Ample Organics.

For more information, visit https://www.akerna.com/

About Marijuana Business Daily

As the leading business news information resource for the medical marijuana and retail cannabis industry, Marijuana Business Daily's editors and reporters bring retailers, professional cultivators, infused product makers, ancillary service providers and finance professionals the information and networking they need to flourish within the cannabis industry. In addition to the MJBizDaily newsletter, MJBizDaily International, hemp industry reports, and the monthly Marijuana Business Magazine, Marijuana Business Daily also serves as producer and host of the world's largest family of B2B tradeshows for the cannabis industry, MJBizCon. Recent recognition and awards include Trade Show Executive's Fastest 50, The Inc. 500 and Folio Magazine's Women in Media. Marijuana Business Daily is also a proud member of the Associated Press.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/akerna-ceo-jessica-billingsley-named-to-marijuana-business-dailys-advisory-board-301165761.html

SOURCE Akerna


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)