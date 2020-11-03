  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

BlackLine CEO Named A Top Woman Leader In SaaS

November 03, 2020 | About: NAS:BL +4.58%

Therese Tucker takes the No. 3 spot on The Software Report's 2020 list

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2020

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therese Tucker, founder and CEO of financial automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), has been named a Top Woman Leader in SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) by The Software Report, a media outlet covering the software and SaaS markets. No. 3 on the 2020 list, Ms. Tucker is recognized for building BlackLine from the ground up into the market leader it is today.

BlackLine company logo. (PRNewsFoto/BlackLine)

Tucker was honored with the No. 1 spot in 2017 after making history the year before as the "first female founder/CEO to lead a VC (private equity)-backed Los Angeles start-up to its IPO," according to the Los Angeles Times. Tucker founded the accounting software company in 2001, then spearheaded its shift to a 100 percent SaaS/cloud business model in late 2007.

Today, BlackLine has more than 3,200 customers with users in over 130 countries.

About BlackLine
Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,200 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackline-ceo-named-a-top-woman-leader-in-saas-301165421.html

SOURCE BlackLine


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)