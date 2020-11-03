BlackLine CEO Named A Top Woman Leader In SaaS

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Therese Tucker, founder and CEO of financial automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), has been named a Top Woman Leader in SaaS (Software-as-a-Service) by The Software Report, a media outlet covering the software and SaaS markets. No. 3 on the 2020 list, Ms. Tucker is recognized for building BlackLine from the ground up into the market leader it is today.

Tucker was honored with the No. 1 spot in 2017 after making history the year before as the "first female founder/CEO to lead a VC (private equity)-backed Los Angeles start-up to its IPO," according to the Los Angeles Times. Tucker founded the accounting software company in 2001, then spearheaded its shift to a 100 percent SaaS/cloud business model in late 2007.

Today, BlackLine has more than 3,200 customers with users in over 130 countries.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,200 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

