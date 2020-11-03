  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Announces Virtual Participation At R.W. Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Conference

November 03, 2020 | About: NYSE:SSD +2.54%

PR Newswire

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, announced today that Karen Colonias, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Magstadt, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate virtually in R.W. Baird's 2020 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Simpson is scheduled to present virtually at 11:25 a.m. ET and will participate in meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.simpsonmfg.com. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.
Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. The Company's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "SSD."

CONTACT:
Addo Investor Relations
[email protected]
(310) 829-5400

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simpson-manufacturing-co-inc-announces-virtual-participation-at-rw-bairds-2020-global-industrial-conference-301165177.html

SOURCE Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)