Istanbul University Faculty of Dentistry Using Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to Guide Clinical Remote Student Learning

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that Istanbul University Faculty of Dentistry, via local Vuzix distributor Eva Bilişim, are using Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to support remote student learning.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, clinical practice courses at the University must be held in accordance with pandemic conditions in the clinics under the Istanbul University Medical Society. The dentistry faculty determined that the dentistry educational model is one where theoretical and clinical knowledge requires support by intensive clinical experiences. With face-to-face training difficult due to the pandemic process, the Istanbul University Faculty of Dentistry began using Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses to broadcast live applied courses and clinical applications to enhance the educational quality of its online learning effort.

"More and more healthcare practitioners and educators around the world are recognizing the value of using Vuzix Smart Glasses to provide remote support, live broadcasts of procedures and other vital telemedicine services to their patients, associates or students," said Paul Travers, President and CEO of Vuzix. "There is high value in working together with students and teachers to adopt our technology as these students will become our doctors and dentists in the future. We are pleased to add the Istanbul University Faculty of Dentistry to the growing list of schools in the medical space that are embracing our technology to provide safer and more effective clinical educational experiences."

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

