Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) EVP and General Counsel Karah Herdman Parschauer Sold $991,488 of Shares

EVP and General Counsel of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Karah Herdman Parschauer (insider trades) sold 9,903 shares of RARE on 10/30/2020 at an average price of $100.12 a share. The total sale was $991,488.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for treatment of rare & ultra-rare diseases, with a focus on debilitating genetic diseases. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a market cap of $6.44 billion; its shares were traded at around $98.34 with and P/S ratio of 27.38.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and General Counsel Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of RARE stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $100.12. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.78% since.

EVP and General Counsel Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 97 shares of RARE stock on 10/28/2020 at the average price of $100. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.66% since.

EVP and Chief Medical Officer Camille L Bedrosian sold 262 shares of RARE stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $88. The price of the stock has increased by 11.75% since.

EVP and General Counsel Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 325 shares of RARE stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $88. The price of the stock has increased by 11.75% since.

CBO & EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 262 shares of RARE stock on 10/14/2020 at the average price of $87.98. The price of the stock has increased by 11.78% since.

For the complete insider trading history of RARE, click here