Elfun Trusts Buys Chubb, Qualcomm Inc, Splunk Inc, Sells Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, ASML Holding NV, Salesforce.com Inc

Investment company Elfun Trusts (Current Portfolio) buys Chubb, Qualcomm Inc, Splunk Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, sells Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, ASML Holding NV, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elfun Trusts. As of 2020Q3, Elfun Trusts owns 44 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CB, QCOM, SPLK,
- Added Positions: MDLZ, MLM, SRE, JPM, AMAT, HON,
- Reduced Positions: CRM, AMZN, SPGI, FB, LOW, CHTR, BABA, DIS, NOW,
- Sold Out: BMRN, ASML,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/david+carlson/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of David Carlson
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 978,135 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 53,700 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.63%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,361,200 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio.
- Visa Inc (V) - 692,300 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 83,000 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio.
Elfun Trusts initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $137.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 366,100 shares as of . New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Elfun Trusts initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $126.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 197,800 shares as of . New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Elfun Trusts initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.89 and $223.59, with an estimated average price of $199.31. The stock is now traded at around $195.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 89,245 shares as of . Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 34.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $55.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 861,983 shares as of . Added: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 61.02%. The purchase prices were between $202.87 and $235.36, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $272.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 114,000 shares as of . Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.66, with an estimated average price of $123.04. The stock is now traded at around $129.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 270,297 shares as of . Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Elfun Trusts sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Elfun Trusts sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $347.35 and $398.49, with an estimated average price of $373.68. Reduced: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Elfun Trusts reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 42.11%. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $238.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Elfun Trusts still held 260,349 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of David Carlson. Also check out:
1. David Carlson's Undervalued Stocks
2. David Carlson's Top Growth Companies, and
3. David Carlson's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that David Carlson keeps buying