Elfun Trusts Buys Chubb, Qualcomm Inc, Splunk Inc, Sells Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, ASML Holding NV, Salesforce.com Inc

November 03, 2020 | About: MDLZ +0.53% MLM +0.72% SRE +0.94% CB +1.68% QCOM +1.82% SPLK +2.74% CRM +2.47% BMRN -1.7% ASML +2.22%

Investment company Elfun Trusts (Current Portfolio) buys Chubb, Qualcomm Inc, Splunk Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, sells Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, ASML Holding NV, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elfun Trusts. As of 2020Q3, Elfun Trusts owns 44 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of David Carlson's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/david+carlson/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of David Carlson
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 978,135 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio.
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 53,700 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.63%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,361,200 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio.
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 692,300 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio.
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 83,000 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)


Elfun Trusts initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $137.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 366,100 shares as of . New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)


Elfun Trusts initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $126.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 197,800 shares as of . New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)


Elfun Trusts initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $174.89 and $223.59, with an estimated average price of $199.31. The stock is now traded at around $195.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 89,245 shares as of . Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 34.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $59.01, with an estimated average price of $55.64. The stock is now traded at around $55.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 861,983 shares as of . Added: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc by 61.02%. The purchase prices were between $202.87 and $235.36, with an estimated average price of $216.25. The stock is now traded at around $272.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 114,000 shares as of . Added: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Elfun Trusts added to a holding in Sempra Energy by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $114.5 and $134.66, with an estimated average price of $123.04. The stock is now traded at around $129.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 270,297 shares as of . Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Elfun Trusts sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18. Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Elfun Trusts sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $347.35 and $398.49, with an estimated average price of $373.68. Reduced: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Elfun Trusts reduced to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 42.11%. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $238.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.23%. Elfun Trusts still held 260,349 shares as of .

