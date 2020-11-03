Elfun Trusts Buys Chubb, Qualcomm Inc, Splunk Inc, Sells Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, ASML Holding NV, Salesforce.com Inc

Investment company Elfun Trusts (Current Portfolio) buys Chubb, Qualcomm Inc, Splunk Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Martin Marietta Materials Inc, sells Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, ASML Holding NV, Salesforce.com Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elfun Trusts. As of 2020Q3, Elfun Trusts owns 44 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CB, QCOM, SPLK,

CB, QCOM, SPLK, Added Positions: MDLZ, MLM, SRE, JPM, AMAT, HON,

MDLZ, MLM, SRE, JPM, AMAT, HON, Reduced Positions: CRM, AMZN, SPGI, FB, LOW, CHTR, BABA, DIS, NOW,

CRM, AMZN, SPGI, FB, LOW, CHTR, BABA, DIS, NOW, Sold Out: BMRN, ASML,