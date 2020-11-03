Matthews Japan Fund Buys Nidec Corp, Makita Corp, Sysmex Corp, Sells Lasertec Corp, Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp, Murata Manufacturing Co

Investment company Matthews Japan Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Nidec Corp, Makita Corp, Sysmex Corp, Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc, Sumitomo Bakelite Co, sells Lasertec Corp, Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp, Murata Manufacturing Co, Daikin Industries, Asahi Intecc Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthews Japan Fund. As of 2020Q3, Matthews Japan Fund owns 45 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: 6586, 6869, 4203, 4519, 8252, 9697, 4488,

6586, 6869, 4203, 4519, 8252, 9697, 4488, Added Positions: 6594, 8750, 7532, 8771, 4475, 4062, 4435,

6594, 8750, 7532, 8771, 4475, 4062, 4435, Reduced Positions: 6367, 8766, 6861, 4739, 9984, 4901, 2413, 9983,

6367, 8766, 6861, 4739, 9984, 4901, 2413, 9983, Sold Out: 6920, 9432, 6981, 7747, 4452, 9616, 4507, 6028, 2492, 8283,

For the details of Matthews Japan Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/matthews+japan+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Nintendo Co Ltd (7974) - 119,700 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Sony Corp (6758) - 808,300 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd (4063) - 419,800 shares, 3.97% of the total portfolio. Nihon M&A Center Inc (2127) - 953,700 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Nidec Corp (6594) - 556,400 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 299.14%

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Makita Corp. The purchase prices were between $3905 and $5200, with an estimated average price of $4589.32. The stock is now traded at around $4980.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 528,400 shares as of .

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Sysmex Corp. The purchase prices were between $7685 and $10270, with an estimated average price of $8717.64. The stock is now traded at around $9933.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 235,500 shares as of .

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Sumitomo Bakelite Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $2541 and $3140, with an estimated average price of $2873.39. The stock is now traded at around $3010.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 552,500 shares as of .

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $4627 and $5749, with an estimated average price of $4974.36. The stock is now traded at around $4073.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 322,600 shares as of .

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Marui Group Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $1523 and $2039, with an estimated average price of $1830.03. The stock is now traded at around $1941.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 748,600 shares as of .

Matthews Japan Fund initiated holding in Capcom Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $3920 and $5980, with an estimated average price of $4899.47. The stock is now traded at around $5650.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 256,800 shares as of .

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Nidec Corp by 299.14%. The purchase prices were between $6985 and $10050, with an estimated average price of $8589.95. The stock is now traded at around $10625.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 556,400 shares as of .

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc by 137.49%. The purchase prices were between $1230 and $1605.5, with an estimated average price of $1438.49. The stock is now traded at around $1592.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 2,766,000 shares as of .

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp by 36.86%. The purchase prices were between $2300 and $2609, with an estimated average price of $2406.14. The stock is now traded at around $2290.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 1,528,300 shares as of .

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in eGuarantee Inc by 43.28%. The purchase prices were between $2098 and $2772, with an estimated average price of $2388.56. The stock is now traded at around $1957.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,364,500 shares as of .

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Hennge KK by 120.66%. The purchase prices were between $4595 and $7050, with an estimated average price of $5324.02. The stock is now traded at around $7230.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 260,600 shares as of .

Matthews Japan Fund added to a holding in Ibiden Co Ltd by 31.16%. The purchase prices were between $2842 and $3690, with an estimated average price of $3367. The stock is now traded at around $4085.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 987,600 shares as of .

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Lasertec Corp. The sale prices were between $7690 and $11550, with an estimated average price of $9124.39.

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. The sale prices were between $2150 and $2668, with an estimated average price of $2465.96.

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Murata Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $6269 and $6909, with an estimated average price of $6604.27.

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Asahi Intecc Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $2902 and $3310, with an estimated average price of $3060.73.

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Kao Corp. The sale prices were between $7636 and $8747, with an estimated average price of $8192.39.

Matthews Japan Fund sold out a holding in Kyoritsu Maintenance Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $2851 and $4305, with an estimated average price of $3642.48.

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Daikin Industries Ltd by 56.14%. The sale prices were between $17525 and $20205, with an estimated average price of $19244.7. The stock is now traded at around $19965.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.27%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 152,500 shares as of .

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Tokio Marine Holdings Inc by 65.89%. The sale prices were between $4436 and $5116, with an estimated average price of $4782.2. The stock is now traded at around $4768.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.92%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 317,200 shares as of .

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Keyence Corp by 33.74%. The sale prices were between $42200 and $49820, with an estimated average price of $44910.3. The stock is now traded at around $48190.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.34%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 87,600 shares as of .

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp by 31.01%. The sale prices were between $3755 and $4325, with an estimated average price of $4057.42. The stock is now traded at around $3510.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 1,062,600 shares as of .

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in SoftBank Group Corp by 29.99%. The sale prices were between $5551 and $6932, with an estimated average price of $6360.29. The stock is now traded at around $6696.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.91%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 585,100 shares as of .

Matthews Japan Fund reduced to a holding in FUJIFILM Holdings Corp by 43.07%. The sale prices were between $4619 and $5283, with an estimated average price of $4912. The stock is now traded at around $5335.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.68%. Matthews Japan Fund still held 291,400 shares as of .