Bpifrance SA Buys Cellectis SA, Sells Talend SA, Millendo Therapeutics Inc, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc

November 03, 2020 | About: CLLS -0.13% TLND +4.3% CRNX +4.17%

Investment company Bpifrance SA (Current Portfolio) buys Cellectis SA, sells Talend SA, Millendo Therapeutics Inc, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bpifrance SA. As of 2020Q3, Bpifrance SA owns 6 stocks with a total value of $349 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Bpifrance SA
  1. TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) - 24,688,691 shares, 45.29% of the total portfolio.
  2. Constellium SE (C9O) - 16,393,903 shares, 36.91% of the total portfolio.
  3. Criteo SA (CRTO) - 2,718,752 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio.
  4. Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) - 3,378,963 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  5. Cellectis SA (CLLS) - 425,726 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Cellectis SA (CLLS)

Bpifrance SA initiated holding in Cellectis SA. The purchase prices were between $15.7 and $20.84, with an estimated average price of $17.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 425,726 shares as of .

Sold Out: Talend SA (TLND)

Bpifrance SA sold out a holding in Talend SA. The sale prices were between $34.07 and $45.36, with an estimated average price of $38.73.

Sold Out: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)

Bpifrance SA sold out a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $13.62 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $15.29.



