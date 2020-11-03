Bpifrance SA Buys Cellectis SA, Sells Talend SA, Millendo Therapeutics Inc, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company Bpifrance SA (Current Portfolio) buys Cellectis SA, sells Talend SA, Millendo Therapeutics Inc, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bpifrance SA. As of 2020Q3, Bpifrance SA owns 6 stocks with a total value of $349 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- TechnipFMC PLC (FTI) - 24,688,691 shares, 45.29% of the total portfolio.
- Constellium SE (C9O) - 16,393,903 shares, 36.91% of the total portfolio.
- Criteo SA (CRTO) - 2,718,752 shares, 9.50% of the total portfolio.
- Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) - 3,378,963 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
- Cellectis SA (CLLS) - 425,726 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
Bpifrance SA initiated holding in Cellectis SA. The purchase prices were between $15.7 and $20.84, with an estimated average price of $17.74. The stock is now traded at around $15.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 425,726 shares as of .Sold Out: Talend SA (TLND)
Bpifrance SA sold out a holding in Talend SA. The sale prices were between $34.07 and $45.36, with an estimated average price of $38.73.Sold Out: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX)
Bpifrance SA sold out a holding in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $13.62 and $17.66, with an estimated average price of $15.29.
