Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. Buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, ARK ETF TR, Sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, ARK ETF TR, SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. owns 200 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IYK, IGSB, ARKG, SRLN, GSY, XLP, MUNI, BAB, HYD, SMB, LTPZ, ZROZ, PTLC, O, HD, BIL, PTNQ, SRE, TLT, AOM, CRM, UPS, AYX, TSLA, ROKU, CRL, GOOG, NEO, IVW, BX, HYG, CRWD, IYC, MCK, TWTR, IWM, ZM, DIA, SCHX, GNRC, PRU, TSM, BSV, MTCH, ENTG, PTON, FSLY, IEF, ALGN, MA, TTWO, NTES, DWAS, MUB, MSCI, CMG, SPLG, STM, VWO, AB, PVG, NG, BCSF,

IYK, IGSB, ARKG, SRLN, GSY, XLP, MUNI, BAB, HYD, SMB, LTPZ, ZROZ, PTLC, O, HD, BIL, PTNQ, SRE, TLT, AOM, CRM, UPS, AYX, TSLA, ROKU, CRL, GOOG, NEO, IVW, BX, HYG, CRWD, IYC, MCK, TWTR, IWM, ZM, DIA, SCHX, GNRC, PRU, TSM, BSV, MTCH, ENTG, PTON, FSLY, IEF, ALGN, MA, TTWO, NTES, DWAS, MUB, MSCI, CMG, SPLG, STM, VWO, AB, PVG, NG, BCSF, Added Positions: SPY, ARKK, QLD, ROM, AGG, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, VOO, QCOM, QQQ, GLD, JPST, FB, TGT, PYPL, VCSH, XLY, PGX, HYLB, BABA, WMT, PG, MBB, GOOGL, WFC, MCD, NVDA, T, JNJ, ABBV, BLD, BRK.B, XLV, DOCU, AVGO, LOW, JD, PEP, VZ, LMT, KO, RTX, COST, HON, NOC, UNH, DHI, BMY, V, XOM, GS, MNST, ZTO, RACE, CWB, ATVI, VEEV, ADBE, BA, VIAC, CDNS, FICO, GD, HUM, MDT, SNPS, TPX, VRTX, IPHI, NOW, RNG, PCTY, RGEN, DGRW, QDEL, PFE, MPWR, MRK, TMO, JPM, TEAM, RH,

SPY, ARKK, QLD, ROM, AGG, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, VOO, QCOM, QQQ, GLD, JPST, FB, TGT, PYPL, VCSH, XLY, PGX, HYLB, BABA, WMT, PG, MBB, GOOGL, WFC, MCD, NVDA, T, JNJ, ABBV, BLD, BRK.B, XLV, DOCU, AVGO, LOW, JD, PEP, VZ, LMT, KO, RTX, COST, HON, NOC, UNH, DHI, BMY, V, XOM, GS, MNST, ZTO, RACE, CWB, ATVI, VEEV, ADBE, BA, VIAC, CDNS, FICO, GD, HUM, MDT, SNPS, TPX, VRTX, IPHI, NOW, RNG, PCTY, RGEN, DGRW, QDEL, PFE, MPWR, MRK, TMO, JPM, TEAM, RH, Reduced Positions: IEI, TIP, VTEB, VBK, HYEM, LQD, VTI, IUSG, VIPS, SHYG, ACWV, INTC, IJR, VCIT, MMM, DIS, SCHM, XLK, VGSH, IWB, IVV, ANGL, FLOT, SPYG, VBR, VOT, VTV, IAU, EMB, AOA, VOE, GGG, IWY, SCHG, DGRO, EPAM, LULU,

IEI, TIP, VTEB, VBK, HYEM, LQD, VTI, IUSG, VIPS, SHYG, ACWV, INTC, IJR, VCIT, MMM, DIS, SCHM, XLK, VGSH, IWB, IVV, ANGL, FLOT, SPYG, VBR, VOT, VTV, IAU, EMB, AOA, VOE, GGG, IWY, SCHG, DGRO, EPAM, LULU, Sold Out: SCHP, ISTB, XLC, CNYA, FPE, IGIB, GILD, VMW, GPN, MPW, CVX, XLRE, HCA, CSCO, FM, ELR, PSX, TER, TJX, DGX, LGLV,

For the details of Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redhawk+wealth+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 115,258 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.49% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 43,241 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.63% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 70,279 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.97% ARK ETF TR (ARKK) - 104,774 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 123.76% ISHARES TRUST (IUSG) - 116,087 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.28%

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $127.29 and $153.77, with an estimated average price of $142.48. The stock is now traded at around $150.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 50,966 shares as of .

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.41 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $54.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 134,178 shares as of .

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $58.6. The stock is now traded at around $66.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 108,522 shares as of .

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SSGA ACTIVE ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $43.17 and $45.15, with an estimated average price of $44.33. The stock is now traded at around $44.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 147,650 shares as of .

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in INVESCO ACTIVELY M. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $50.54, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 99,554 shares as of .

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $64.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 59,571 shares as of .

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 1549.46%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $336.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 18,210 shares as of .

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ARK ETF TR by 123.76%. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $93.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 104,774 shares as of .

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 146.78%. The purchase prices were between $82.75 and $181.54, with an estimated average price of $131.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 83,497 shares as of .

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 396.68%. The purchase prices were between $51.4 and $226.82, with an estimated average price of $133.97. The stock is now traded at around $56.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 70,667 shares as of .

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 97.14%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 27,198 shares as of .

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 34.50%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $110.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 49,554 shares as of .

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $51.09 and $51.59, with an estimated average price of $51.39.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $55.2 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $59.2.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $32.18 and $38.62, with an estimated average price of $36.63.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The sale prices were between $18.45 and $19.5, with an estimated average price of $19.09.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $59.92 and $61.31, with an estimated average price of $60.73.