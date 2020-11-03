  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Monte Financial Group, LLC Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Cintas Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Sells Boeing Co, Apple Inc, Dominion Energy Inc

November 03, 2020 | About: SCHW +3.2% EOG -0.77% CTAS +2.92%

Investment company Monte Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Cintas Corp, EOG Resources Inc, sells Boeing Co, Apple Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, NVIDIA Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monte Financial Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Monte Financial Group, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Monte Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monte+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Monte Financial Group, LLC
  1. Target Corp (TGT) - 33,063 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69%
  2. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 31,003 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.74%
  3. CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 77,932 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12%
  4. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 95,585 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40%
  5. Whirlpool Corp (WHR) - 22,460 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
New Purchase: Cintas Corp (CTAS)

Monte Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $266.14 and $342.38, with an estimated average price of $308.23. The stock is now traded at around $329.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,220 shares as of .

Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Monte Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 659.77%. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $42.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 96,840 shares as of .

Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Monte Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 47.88%. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,308 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of Monte Financial Group, LLC. Also check out:

Comments

