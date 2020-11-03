Monte Financial Group, LLC Buys Charles Schwab Corp, Cintas Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Sells Boeing Co, Apple Inc, Dominion Energy Inc

Investment company Monte Financial Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Charles Schwab Corp, Cintas Corp, EOG Resources Inc, sells Boeing Co, Apple Inc, Dominion Energy Inc, NVIDIA Corp, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Monte Financial Group, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Monte Financial Group, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CTAS,

CTAS, Added Positions: SCHW, VFC, NUE, WFC, GILD, RTX, USB, CVX, HON, INTC, AVY, TJX, CMCSA, EOG, PPG, FISV, TFC, PH,

SCHW, VFC, NUE, WFC, GILD, RTX, USB, CVX, HON, INTC, AVY, TJX, CMCSA, EOG, PPG, FISV, TFC, PH, Reduced Positions: BA, MSFT, CSCO, AAPL, TGT, D, GIS, CVS, UPS, KO, JPM, NVDA, CAT, T, VZ, IP, DOV, JNJ, MRK, TXN, XOM, MMM, HD, PFE, IBM, SWK, FDX, DIS, WHR, GE, AXP, FB, UNH, HAL,

For the details of Monte Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/monte+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Target Corp (TGT) - 33,063 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.69% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 31,003 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.74% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 77,932 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 95,585 shares, 3.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.40% Whirlpool Corp (WHR) - 22,460 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%

Monte Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $266.14 and $342.38, with an estimated average price of $308.23. The stock is now traded at around $329.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,220 shares as of .

Monte Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 659.77%. The purchase prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79. The stock is now traded at around $42.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 96,840 shares as of .

Monte Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 47.88%. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $34.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,308 shares as of .