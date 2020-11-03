Chase Investment Counsel Corp Buys RPM International Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, Sells Adobe Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Lockheed Martin Corp

Charlottesville, VA, based Investment company Chase Investment Counsel Corp (Current Portfolio) buys RPM International Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, W.W. Grainger Inc, Nasdaq Inc, FMC Corp, sells Adobe Inc, Vipshop Holdings, Lockheed Martin Corp, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp, Fortinet Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chase Investment Counsel Corp. As of 2020Q3, Chase Investment Counsel Corp owns 89 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DLTR, GWW, FMC, NDAQ, ANSS, EMN, SYK, AMAT, IQV, SEDG, BABA, SLV, FSM, GDXJ, CCI, IWF, EBS, PJT, AVGO, AMED,

DLTR, GWW, FMC, NDAQ, ANSS, EMN, SYK, AMAT, IQV, SEDG, BABA, SLV, FSM, GDXJ, CCI, IWF, EBS, PJT, AVGO, AMED, Added Positions: RPM, ROM, KSU, SSO, MS, MRK, BLK, CVS, UNH, V, GOLD, MAG, EQX, PWR,

RPM, ROM, KSU, SSO, MS, MRK, BLK, CVS, UNH, V, GOLD, MAG, EQX, PWR, Reduced Positions: ADBE, BAH, ZTO, ZNGA, NLOK, QTS, SE, DVA, NVDA, AMZN, AAPL, GOOGL, AMD, MSFT, CSCO, QCOM, VRTX, DOCU, TMUS, EPAM, REGN, EBAY, ZTS, FB, DG, MSCI, FIS, CCC, KL, TROW, VZ, HAIN, DIS, PFE, FNV, USB, PG, JNJ, UPS, IP, HD, AMT, ETN, CVX,

ADBE, BAH, ZTO, ZNGA, NLOK, QTS, SE, DVA, NVDA, AMZN, AAPL, GOOGL, AMD, MSFT, CSCO, QCOM, VRTX, DOCU, TMUS, EPAM, REGN, EBAY, ZTS, FB, DG, MSCI, FIS, CCC, KL, TROW, VZ, HAIN, DIS, PFE, FNV, USB, PG, JNJ, UPS, IP, HD, AMT, ETN, CVX, Sold Out: VIPS, LMT, FTNT, J, FISV, MRCY, DBX, ERIC, LITE, VOD, DISH, INTC, MCD, CCIPA.PFD, D, CDNS, NOK, SPLK, KEYS, INSG, IDCC, MDLA, COR, CLDR, CIEN,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 57,778 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.95% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,038 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.81% Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL) - 172,701 shares, 4.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,579 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.38% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 14,302 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.48%

Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04. The stock is now traded at around $94.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 33,955 shares as of .

Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in W.W. Grainger Inc. The purchase prices were between $307.96 and $370.5, with an estimated average price of $344.39. The stock is now traded at around $369.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 8,541 shares as of .

Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in Nasdaq Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.73 and $137.28, with an estimated average price of $127.84. The stock is now traded at around $125.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 22,516 shares as of .

Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $97.89 and $112.85, with an estimated average price of $106.95. The stock is now traded at around $105.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 26,116 shares as of .

Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in Ansys Inc. The purchase prices were between $293.51 and $350.59, with an estimated average price of $313.12. The stock is now traded at around $318.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 8,335 shares as of .

Chase Investment Counsel Corp initiated holding in Eastman Chemical Co. The purchase prices were between $68.31 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $75.34. The stock is now traded at around $83.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 31,322 shares as of .

Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in RPM International Inc by 1260.33%. The purchase prices were between $74.11 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $81.62. The stock is now traded at around $88.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 41,150 shares as of .

Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $51.4 and $226.82, with an estimated average price of $133.97. The stock is now traded at around $56.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 37,640 shares as of .

Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in Kansas City Southern by 37.84%. The purchase prices were between $142.84 and $193.78, with an estimated average price of $172.99. The stock is now traded at around $182.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 21,322 shares as of .

Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.27 and $149.48, with an estimated average price of $107.49. The stock is now traded at around $73.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 27,840 shares as of .

Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 43.45%. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $50.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 64,005 shares as of .

Chase Investment Counsel Corp added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 163.78%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $77.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 17,441 shares as of .

Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.41 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $19.56.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $339.96 and $398.07, with an estimated average price of $381.38.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The sale prices were between $78.57 and $94.87, with an estimated average price of $88.37.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold out a holding in Mercury Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $66.65 and $81.23, with an estimated average price of $75.85.