Fernwood Investment Management, LLC Buys Apple Inc, MSCI Inc, Global X Cloud Computing ETF, Sells Synnex Corp, Visa Inc, SBA Communications Corp

Quincy, MA, based Investment company Fernwood Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, MSCI Inc, Global X Cloud Computing ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells Synnex Corp, Visa Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fernwood Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Fernwood Investment Management, LLC owns 159 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPMD, FSLY, NSC, RDY,

SPMD, FSLY, NSC, RDY, Added Positions: AAPL, MSCI, CLOU, JNK, HD, MSGE, ACN, GSIE, PSK, NEO, EMB, ARCC, BKLN, VNQ, KAR, DVY, SAFT, MCD, XOM, ABBV, XLY, SPTM, MSGS, WMB, DIS, SBUX, DD, BRK.B, CTVA, WDAY, KMI, SPYV,

AAPL, MSCI, CLOU, JNK, HD, MSGE, ACN, GSIE, PSK, NEO, EMB, ARCC, BKLN, VNQ, KAR, DVY, SAFT, MCD, XOM, ABBV, XLY, SPTM, MSGS, WMB, DIS, SBUX, DD, BRK.B, CTVA, WDAY, KMI, SPYV, Reduced Positions: V, FB, MDB, AMZN, SBAC, CDAY, GBT, BRK.A, CWB, XLRN, IYK, BABA, GOOG, BIIB, PM, MO, GILD, TPL, IRM, UNP, CVS, JNJ, WY, IPGP, TIP, YUMC, MYOK, AGG, ILMN, IMGN, COP, SPDW, IVW, MDT, IBB, NVDA, CAT, DGRO, YUM, WAT, EFA, EEM, PSX, GLNG, SPEM, SWKS, COUP, IJH, ABC, PRSP, SPYG, XLK, PYPL, TSCO, LYB, UPS, RTX, OLED, PFE, KO, VB, NFLX, MSFT, INDA, TT, HSY, FPX, EMLP, BSX, TCOM, STZ, SKYY, CBOE, SPSM, PEAK,

V, FB, MDB, AMZN, SBAC, CDAY, GBT, BRK.A, CWB, XLRN, IYK, BABA, GOOG, BIIB, PM, MO, GILD, TPL, IRM, UNP, CVS, JNJ, WY, IPGP, TIP, YUMC, MYOK, AGG, ILMN, IMGN, COP, SPDW, IVW, MDT, IBB, NVDA, CAT, DGRO, YUM, WAT, EFA, EEM, PSX, GLNG, SPEM, SWKS, COUP, IJH, ABC, PRSP, SPYG, XLK, PYPL, TSCO, LYB, UPS, RTX, OLED, PFE, KO, VB, NFLX, MSFT, INDA, TT, HSY, FPX, EMLP, BSX, TCOM, STZ, SKYY, CBOE, SPSM, PEAK, Sold Out: SNX, EMM, AMLP, DLR, FFIV, DON, SYNA, XLE, F,

For the details of Fernwood Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fernwood+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) - 187,477 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,298 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.63% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 19,749 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,847 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.95% VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 31,156 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $34.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,307 shares as of .

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of .

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56. The stock is now traded at around $220.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $72.41, with an estimated average price of $59.48. The stock is now traded at around $66.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 89.63%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $110.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 63,298 shares as of .

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 61.14%. The purchase prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $369.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,454 shares as of .

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 61.74%. The purchase prices were between $21.26 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 58,225 shares as of .

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 185.43%. The purchase prices were between $99.66 and $105.55, with an estimated average price of $103.64. The stock is now traded at around $104.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,073 shares as of .

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 156.09%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $277.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,461 shares as of .

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 40.38%. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $225.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,910 shares as of .

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Synnex Corp. The sale prices were between $115.82 and $140.06, with an estimated average price of $125.66.

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81.

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76.

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $117.77 and $154.84, with an estimated average price of $134.44.

Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $27.06 and $30.71, with an estimated average price of $29.28.