Fernwood Investment Management, LLC Buys Apple Inc, MSCI Inc, Global X Cloud Computing ETF, Sells Synnex Corp, Visa Inc, SBA Communications Corp

Quincy, MA, based Investment company Fernwood Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, MSCI Inc, Global X Cloud Computing ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells Synnex Corp, Visa Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fernwood Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Fernwood Investment Management, LLC owns 159 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPMD, FSLY, NSC, RDY,
- Added Positions: AAPL, MSCI, CLOU, JNK, HD, MSGE, ACN, GSIE, PSK, NEO, EMB, ARCC, BKLN, VNQ, KAR, DVY, SAFT, MCD, XOM, ABBV, XLY, SPTM, MSGS, WMB, DIS, SBUX, DD, BRK.B, CTVA, WDAY, KMI, SPYV,
- Reduced Positions: V, FB, MDB, AMZN, SBAC, CDAY, GBT, BRK.A, CWB, XLRN, IYK, BABA, GOOG, BIIB, PM, MO, GILD, TPL, IRM, UNP, CVS, JNJ, WY, IPGP, TIP, YUMC, MYOK, AGG, ILMN, IMGN, COP, SPDW, IVW, MDT, IBB, NVDA, CAT, DGRO, YUM, WAT, EFA, EEM, PSX, GLNG, SPEM, SWKS, COUP, IJH, ABC, PRSP, SPYG, XLK, PYPL, TSCO, LYB, UPS, RTX, OLED, PFE, KO, VB, NFLX, MSFT, INDA, TT, HSY, FPX, EMLP, BSX, TCOM, STZ, SKYY, CBOE, SPSM, PEAK,
- Sold Out: SNX, EMM, AMLP, DLR, FFIV, DON, SYNA, XLE, F,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 2 Warning Signs with AAPL. Click here to check it out.
- AAPL 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of AAPL
- Peter Lynch Chart of AAPL
For the details of Fernwood Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fernwood+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Fernwood Investment Management, LLC
- Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (GBT) - 187,477 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 63,298 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.63%
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 19,749 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.33%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,847 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.95%
- VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 31,156 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $34.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 13,307 shares as of .New Purchase: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Fastly Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of .New Purchase: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The purchase prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56. The stock is now traded at around $220.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The purchase prices were between $51.39 and $72.41, with an estimated average price of $59.48. The stock is now traded at around $66.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of .Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 89.63%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $110.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 63,298 shares as of .Added: MSCI Inc (MSCI)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in MSCI Inc by 61.14%. The purchase prices were between $339.25 and $394, with an estimated average price of $362.5. The stock is now traded at around $369.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 4,454 shares as of .Added: Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 61.74%. The purchase prices were between $21.26 and $25.89, with an estimated average price of $22.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 58,225 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (JNK)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 185.43%. The purchase prices were between $99.66 and $105.55, with an estimated average price of $103.64. The stock is now traded at around $104.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,073 shares as of .Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 156.09%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $277.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,461 shares as of .Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 40.38%. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $225.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,910 shares as of .Sold Out: Synnex Corp (SNX)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Synnex Corp. The sale prices were between $115.82 and $140.06, with an estimated average price of $125.66.Sold Out: SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet (EMM)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.Sold Out: ALPS ETF TRUST (AMLP)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81.Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76.Sold Out: F5 Networks Inc (FFIV)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in F5 Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $117.77 and $154.84, with an estimated average price of $134.44.Sold Out: WISDOMTREE TRUST (DON)
Fernwood Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in WISDOMTREE TRUST. The sale prices were between $27.06 and $30.71, with an estimated average price of $29.28.
Here is the complete portfolio of Fernwood Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Fernwood Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fernwood Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fernwood Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fernwood Investment Management, LLC keeps buying