Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. Buys CTO Realty Growth Inc, Graham Holdings Co, American National Group Inc, Sells Microsoft Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Apple Inc

Modesto, CA, based Investment company Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CTO Realty Growth Inc, Graham Holdings Co, American National Group Inc, CVS Health Corp, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, sells Microsoft Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Apple Inc, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Westamerica Bancorp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. owns 159 stocks with a total value of $268 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CTO, ANAT, CVS, IAU, VEA, VONV, FNF, QCOM, CSWI, CLB, METC, FTI, TTI,

CTO, ANAT, CVS, IAU, VEA, VONV, FNF, QCOM, CSWI, CLB, METC, FTI, TTI, Added Positions: GHC, FRFHF, VGSH, VIGI, CACC, LUMN, TPL, SLB, CUBI, EURN, CNQ, NTR, FCX, USB, ENB, GEOS, SJT, MCF, CTRA, WMB, CEF, VT, SWN, MAC, PICO, OXY,

GHC, FRFHF, VGSH, VIGI, CACC, LUMN, TPL, SLB, CUBI, EURN, CNQ, NTR, FCX, USB, ENB, GEOS, SJT, MCF, CTRA, WMB, CEF, VT, SWN, MAC, PICO, OXY, Reduced Positions: MSFT, BRK.B, ABT, WRB, AAPL, MKL, Y, BR, WTM, WABC, PYPL, L, JEF, COST, BK, CABO, ESGR, GD, CSCO, DNOW, ETR, RES, SOR, TGNA, HP, EMR, WY, XEC, NVS, LEN.B, AMAT, SPB, T, GAM, COP, CET, TDW, NEX, BX, DISCK, RMT, DSSI, WFC, BAM, CMCSA, GLW, DMLP, SBR, SRE, STAR, PTEN, GBDC, AR, GCI, GLNG, FWONK, OEC, BSM, JOE, VZ, CARS, CNA, BORR,

MSFT, BRK.B, ABT, WRB, AAPL, MKL, Y, BR, WTM, WABC, PYPL, L, JEF, COST, BK, CABO, ESGR, GD, CSCO, DNOW, ETR, RES, SOR, TGNA, HP, EMR, WY, XEC, NVS, LEN.B, AMAT, SPB, T, GAM, COP, CET, TDW, NEX, BX, DISCK, RMT, DSSI, WFC, BAM, CMCSA, GLW, DMLP, SBR, SRE, STAR, PTEN, GBDC, AR, GCI, GLNG, FWONK, OEC, BSM, JOE, VZ, CARS, CNA, BORR, Sold Out: PNC, PEP, XOM, BAC, BHF,

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 235,089 shares, 18.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.17% White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) - 25,464 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.66% Alleghany Corp (Y) - 34,980 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4% WR Berkley Corp (WRB) - 288,655 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.73% Markel Corp (MKL) - 17,197 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.16%

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in CTO Realty Growth Inc. The purchase prices were between $35 and $45.41, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $47.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 25,165 shares as of .

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in American National Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.52 and $76.78, with an estimated average price of $72.58. The stock is now traded at around $72.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 9,059 shares as of .

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23. The stock is now traded at around $59.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 9,520 shares as of .

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 25,011 shares as of .

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG. The purchase prices were between $38.92 and $42.44, with an estimated average price of $41.01. The stock is now traded at around $40.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,268 shares as of .

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $97.64 and $109.06, with an estimated average price of $103.98. The stock is now traded at around $106.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,855 shares as of .

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Graham Holdings Co by 373.92%. The purchase prices were between $331.16 and $444.97, with an estimated average price of $400.07. The stock is now traded at around $395.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,962 shares as of .

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 205.28%. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,265 shares as of .

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.68%. The purchase prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $71.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,279 shares as of .

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp by 22.45%. The purchase prices were between $297.31 and $524.41, with an estimated average price of $420.05. The stock is now traded at around $311.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,073 shares as of .

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 90.03%. The purchase prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6. The stock is now traded at around $15.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 26,646 shares as of .

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 63.19%. The purchase prices were between $441.7 and $602, with an estimated average price of $537.48. The stock is now traded at around $478.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,033 shares as of .

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $98.85 and $114.18, with an estimated average price of $107.55.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $25.33 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $29.06.

Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9.