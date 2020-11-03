  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Growth Interface Management LLC Buys Workday Inc

November 03, 2020 | About: WDAY +1.13%

Investment company Growth Interface Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Workday Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Growth Interface Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Growth Interface Management LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $471 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Growth Interface Management LLC
  1. Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 1,000,000 shares, 15.74% of the total portfolio.
  2. TAL Education Group (TAL) - 820,000 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
  3. ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 114,000 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio.
  4. Okta Inc (OKTA) - 220,000 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio.
  5. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 158,000 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio.
Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Growth Interface Management LLC added to a holding in Workday Inc by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97. The stock is now traded at around $207.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 156,000 shares as of .



