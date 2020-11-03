Growth Interface Management LLC Buys Workday Inc

Investment company Growth Interface Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Workday Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Growth Interface Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Growth Interface Management LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $471 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Added Positions: WDAY, TAL,

For the details of Growth Interface Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/growth+interface+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) - 1,000,000 shares, 15.74% of the total portfolio. TAL Education Group (TAL) - 820,000 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 114,000 shares, 11.73% of the total portfolio. Okta Inc (OKTA) - 220,000 shares, 9.98% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 158,000 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio.

Growth Interface Management LLC added to a holding in Workday Inc by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97. The stock is now traded at around $207.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 156,000 shares as of .