Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PROSHARES TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FDS

Santa Barbara, CA, based Investment company Partnervest Advisory Services LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES SILVER TST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PROSHARES TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Citigroup Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC. As of 2020Q3, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC owns 247 stocks with a total value of $299 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SLV, SHY, PGF, ITA, GILD, LMBS, JPST, PFF, ARKK, DE, DGRO, PLD, XEL, LMT, SWKS, QRVO, TXN, EIX, IJK, NSC, NVS, CAT, MRNA, CMCSA, EMR, ATVI, AMD, QLTA, MO, AXP, MOO, CTAS, IHI, MDT, TWTR, DAL, UNP, MDLZ, PSA, MSI, EPD, F,

SPY, GLD, XLK, AGG, BSV, XLC, VCSH, MSFT, EFA, VUG, AAPL, JNJ, FB, VEA, XLV, IGSB, XLP, QID, JPM, BND, VTI, HD, MCD, NKE, PEP, PFE, TGT, GOOGL, SBUX, GOOG, VIGI, VTV, AMZN, CVX, V, PVAC, BAC, WMT, LULU, APD, COST, NEE, HON, DIS, GS, MRK, SRE, RTX, VZ, PYPL, BNDX, XLU, ADBE, GE, DBEU, IVV, VIG, AMGN, BRK.B, CVGW, YUM, HYS, T, AMT, BIIB, CSCO, PG, CRM, ET, HPS, BABA, UBER, VXF, ACAD, ACN, BA, BMY, KO, GME, NVDA, ORCL, TJX, TMO, MFM, MA, BX, FEI, ABBV, DSI, EMB, IEFA, IJR, IYJ, SCHD, VBK, VBR, VOE, VOOG, VWO, MMM, RQI, SAVE, USAC, SQ, TTD, DOCU, FTEC, SCHB, VXX, Reduced Positions: GBIL, QQQ, SH, VGT, USMV, DOG, PGX, MINT, PINS, XOM, XMLV, OSTK, VO, ITOT, EFAV, VNQ, RWM, IWP, IVW, EEMV, IWM, XSLV, IBM, TIP, SDY, MOAT, NTR, DIA, UPS, TEAF, QCOM, WFC, CME, XLF, VTIP, AROC, TSLA, INTC, SPHD, OKTA, ISRG, NOBL, MDY, MCHI, BAB, RICK, IJH, ICF, ROKU, MUB, OCSI, INTU, PRLB, ZNGA, UNH, EEM,

GBIL, QQQ, SH, VGT, USMV, DOG, PGX, MINT, PINS, XOM, XMLV, OSTK, VO, ITOT, EFAV, VNQ, RWM, IWP, IVW, EEMV, IWM, XSLV, IBM, TIP, SDY, MOAT, NTR, DIA, UPS, TEAF, QCOM, WFC, CME, XLF, VTIP, AROC, TSLA, INTC, SPHD, OKTA, ISRG, NOBL, MDY, MCHI, BAB, RICK, IJH, ICF, ROKU, MUB, OCSI, INTU, PRLB, ZNGA, UNH, EEM, Sold Out: C, XOP, RA, DB, GD, FXC, FXE, GDX, MTUM, SCHX, NDAQ, KHC, WORK, CWB, SGOL, ADP, OIA,

For the details of Partnervest Advisory Services LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/partnervest+advisory+services+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 173,130 shares, 19.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.25% GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GBIL) - 234,140 shares, 7.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.42% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 212,075 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 93,754 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.01% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,639 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.68%

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 37,819 shares as of .

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53. The stock is now traded at around $86.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 7,746 shares as of .

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $154.23 and $171.7, with an estimated average price of $163.53. The stock is now traded at around $158.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of .

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The purchase prices were between $17.91 and $18.91, with an estimated average price of $18.57. The stock is now traded at around $18.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 26,825 shares as of .

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.1 and $78.08, with an estimated average price of $69.4. The stock is now traded at around $58.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,989 shares as of .

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,518 shares as of .

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 215.32%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $179.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 11,071 shares as of .

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 28.11%. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $113.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 49,593 shares as of .

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 141.37%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 14,313 shares as of .

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 57.05%. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 27,044 shares as of .

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 41.70%. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $60.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 45,317 shares as of .

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 283.00%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,896 shares as of .

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $42.07 and $56.19, with an estimated average price of $50.31.

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87.

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.. The sale prices were between $16.47 and $17.41, with an estimated average price of $16.96.

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $74.51 and $86.05, with an estimated average price of $79.68.

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in INVESCO CCY SHS CD. The sale prices were between $72.36 and $75.54, with an estimated average price of $73.95.

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $136.51 and $158.85, with an estimated average price of $147.72.