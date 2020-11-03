Verde Capital Management Buys ISHARES TRUST, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, ISHARES TRUST, Sells INVESCO EXCH TRDII, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, PIMCO ETF TRUST

Investment company Verde Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF, sells INVESCO EXCH TRDII, INVESCO EXCH TRDII, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Canopy Growth Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verde Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Verde Capital Management owns 42 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EFAV, XMMO, IJR, BSV, SPIP, AMT, PLD, EQIX, VNQ, EEMV, VOO,

EFAV, XMMO, IJR, BSV, SPIP, AMT, PLD, EQIX, VNQ, EEMV, VOO, Added Positions: VWOB, BIV, RNG, COST, QQQ, SCHP, MOAT, FB, BA, VMBS, GOOG, LQD, BNDX, AAPL,

VWOB, BIV, RNG, COST, QQQ, SCHP, MOAT, FB, BA, VMBS, GOOG, LQD, BNDX, AAPL, Reduced Positions: XMLV, MINT, TSLA, BYND, ZG, TIP, USMV, IAU, MUB, VNQI, GOOGL, AMZN, GLDM, F,

XMLV, MINT, TSLA, BYND, ZG, TIP, USMV, IAU, MUB, VNQI, GOOGL, AMZN, GLDM, F, Sold Out: XSLV, BRK.B, CGC, GOOS, SBUX,

For the details of Verde Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/verde+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV) - 228,432 shares, 12.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.19% ISHARES TRUST (EFAV) - 305,073 shares, 12.30% of the total portfolio. New Position VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat (MOAT) - 276,186 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18% INVESCO EXCH TRDII (XMLV) - 338,466 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 42.55% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 213,992 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $69.64, with an estimated average price of $68.07. The stock is now traded at around $67.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.3%. The holding were 305,073 shares as of .

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The purchase prices were between $59.07 and $67.94, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $68.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.98%. The holding were 203,469 shares as of .

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $65.42 and $75.64, with an estimated average price of $71.4. The stock is now traded at around $74.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 98,274 shares as of .

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.83%. The holding were 77,967 shares as of .

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.15 and $31.13, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 47,025 shares as of .

Verde Capital Management initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.71 and $271.29, with an estimated average price of $253.64. The stock is now traded at around $235.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 5,420 shares as of .

Verde Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 755.70%. The purchase prices were between $77.69 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $79.85. The stock is now traded at around $78.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 84,552 shares as of .

Verde Capital Management added to a holding in RingCentral Inc by 280.92%. The purchase prices were between $251.37 and $310.2, with an estimated average price of $277.76. The stock is now traded at around $258.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,813 shares as of .

Verde Capital Management added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 258.27%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $371.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,773 shares as of .

Verde Capital Management added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 135.07%. The purchase prices were between $60.05 and $61.93, with an estimated average price of $61.23. The stock is now traded at around $60.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,502 shares as of .

Verde Capital Management added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 27.81%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $268.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,651 shares as of .

Verde Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 53.54%. The purchase prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,998 shares as of .

Verde Capital Management sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $32.11 and $36.44, with an estimated average price of $34.39.

Verde Capital Management sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37.

Verde Capital Management sold out a holding in Canopy Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $14.17 and $19.48, with an estimated average price of $16.76.

Verde Capital Management sold out a holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $22.04 and $32.17, with an estimated average price of $24.61.

Verde Capital Management sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77.