Ironwood Wealth Management, llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

Phoenix, AZ, based Investment company Ironwood Wealth Management, llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironwood Wealth Management, llc. As of 2020Q3, Ironwood Wealth Management, llc owns 417 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWO, IWF, IDV, SPLV, FTSM, LMBS, TQQQ, USHY, ESPO, WORK, ZM, FSK, XAR, TDIV, XBI, SMH, XLK, XLV, REGL, IHE, NOBL, IYJ, NVDA, IEZ, IEO, HACK, EWO, DOCU, PSLV, GEN, UPS,

IWO, IWF, IDV, SPLV, FTSM, LMBS, TQQQ, USHY, ESPO, WORK, ZM, FSK, XAR, TDIV, XBI, SMH, XLK, XLV, REGL, IHE, NOBL, IYJ, NVDA, IEZ, IEO, HACK, EWO, DOCU, PSLV, GEN, UPS, Added Positions: IVW, IVV, IVE, EFA, IJH, SPY, PFF, IYE, BSCM, RSP, ITOT, SLV, GLD, SCHX, USMV, JKE, IJR, SCHB, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, GOOG, TSLA, HBM, BA, SPXU, FDX, HD, LUV, WMT, DIS, MA, IWM, FDN, V, IJT, UA, IJK, EFAV, ICLN, IAT, EUFN,

IVW, IVV, IVE, EFA, IJH, SPY, PFF, IYE, BSCM, RSP, ITOT, SLV, GLD, SCHX, USMV, JKE, IJR, SCHB, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, GOOG, TSLA, HBM, BA, SPXU, FDX, HD, LUV, WMT, DIS, MA, IWM, FDN, V, IJT, UA, IJK, EFAV, ICLN, IAT, EUFN, Reduced Positions: SHY, BSCK, BSCL, SCHO, BSJL, VEU, IJJ, IJS, SOXX, AOR, VO, FLOT, AMH, IWV, IXN, XLF, XLY, VEA, STIP, XLG, JKJ, IYF, IWR, DVY, NFLX, JKG, ISTB, ILF, VTI, CCL, BAC,

SHY, BSCK, BSCL, SCHO, BSJL, VEU, IJJ, IJS, SOXX, AOR, VO, FLOT, AMH, IWV, IXN, XLF, XLY, VEA, STIP, XLG, JKJ, IYF, IWR, DVY, NFLX, JKG, ISTB, ILF, VTI, CCL, BAC, Sold Out: VT, FS5A, EFG, EPD, SLB,

For the details of Ironwood Wealth Management, llc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ironwood+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 1,625,894 shares, 22.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 44,145 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.68% Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 625,495 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44% Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL) - 552,569 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK) - 507,399 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.08%

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $203.61 and $230.64, with an estimated average price of $218.57. The stock is now traded at around $231.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 8,655 shares as of .

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $215.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 5,696 shares as of .

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 34,304 shares as of .

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $60.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 475 shares as of .

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $49.96 and $55.57, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $53.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 450 shares as of .

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $51.62 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 350 shares as of .

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 414.79%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $57.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 35,788 shares as of .

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 46.68%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $337.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 44,145 shares as of .

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 56.08%. The purchase prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59. The stock is now traded at around $114.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 58,396 shares as of .

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 66.57%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $63.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 40,224 shares as of .

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 37.57%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $196.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 19,215 shares as of .

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 205.66%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $336.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,454 shares as of .

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $75.3 and $85.07, with an estimated average price of $80.24.

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $91.81, with an estimated average price of $88.62.

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52.

Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6.