Ironwood Wealth Management, llc Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T

Phoenix, AZ, based Investment company Ironwood Wealth Management, llc (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ironwood Wealth Management, llc. As of 2020Q3, Ironwood Wealth Management, llc owns 417 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IWO, IWF, IDV, SPLV, FTSM, LMBS, TQQQ, USHY, ESPO, WORK, ZM, FSK, XAR, TDIV, XBI, SMH, XLK, XLV, REGL, IHE, NOBL, IYJ, NVDA, IEZ, IEO, HACK, EWO, DOCU, PSLV, GEN, UPS,
- Added Positions: IVW, IVV, IVE, EFA, IJH, SPY, PFF, IYE, BSCM, RSP, ITOT, SLV, GLD, SCHX, USMV, JKE, IJR, SCHB, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT, GOOG, TSLA, HBM, BA, SPXU, FDX, HD, LUV, WMT, DIS, MA, IWM, FDN, V, IJT, UA, IJK, EFAV, ICLN, IAT, EUFN,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, BSCK, BSCL, SCHO, BSJL, VEU, IJJ, IJS, SOXX, AOR, VO, FLOT, AMH, IWV, IXN, XLF, XLY, VEA, STIP, XLG, JKJ, IYF, IWR, DVY, NFLX, JKG, ISTB, ILF, VTI, CCL, BAC,
- Sold Out: VT, FS5A, EFG, EPD, SLB,
For the details of Ironwood Wealth Management, llc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ironwood+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ironwood Wealth Management, llc
- Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL) - 1,625,894 shares, 22.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.11%
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 44,145 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.68%
- Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM) - 625,495 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
- Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon (BSJL) - 552,569 shares, 8.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
- Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK) - 507,399 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 32.08%
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $203.61 and $230.64, with an estimated average price of $218.57. The stock is now traded at around $231.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 8,655 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWF)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $194.24 and $233.36, with an estimated average price of $210.34. The stock is now traded at around $215.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 5,696 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IDV)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $24.68 and $26.63, with an estimated average price of $25.66. The stock is now traded at around $25.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 34,304 shares as of .New Purchase: First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF. The purchase prices were between $60 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $60.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 475 shares as of .New Purchase: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (SPLV)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $49.96 and $55.57, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $53.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 450 shares as of .New Purchase: First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc initiated holding in First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET. The purchase prices were between $51.62 and $51.89, with an estimated average price of $51.74. The stock is now traded at around $51.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 350 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVW)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 414.79%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $57.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 35,788 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVV)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 46.68%. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $337.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.01%. The holding were 44,145 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVE)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 56.08%. The purchase prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59. The stock is now traded at around $114.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 58,396 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (EFA)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 66.57%. The purchase prices were between $61.1 and $65.92, with an estimated average price of $63.99. The stock is now traded at around $63.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 40,224 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJH)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 37.57%. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $196.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 19,215 shares as of .Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 205.66%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $336.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,454 shares as of .Sold Out: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VT)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $75.3 and $85.07, with an estimated average price of $80.24.Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FS5A)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (EFG)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $83.58 and $91.81, with an estimated average price of $88.62.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52.Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
Ironwood Wealth Management, llc sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ironwood Wealth Management, llc. Also check out:
1. Ironwood Wealth Management, llc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ironwood Wealth Management, llc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ironwood Wealth Management, llc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ironwood Wealth Management, llc keeps buying