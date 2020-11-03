Community Bank, N.A. Buys Community Bank System Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Sells Sprott Physical Gold Trust, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR

Dewitt, NY, based Investment company Community Bank, N.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Community Bank System Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, ISHARES INC, ISHARES TRUST, sells Sprott Physical Gold Trust, ISHARES TRUST, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Community Bank, N.A.. As of 2020Q3, Community Bank, N.A. owns 452 stocks with a total value of $657 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



EZU, LDUR, CAG, EOI, ESGU, VLO, TSLA, SJNK, OXY, NVG, NOK, MRNA, MET, MIC, LW, LB, NLY, VKQ, HFC, HTBX, HAS, PDT, HAL, FHI, CLSK, CIT, Added Positions: CBU, IEFA, XLU, IBB, IXJ, IEMG, GSY, JPST, IBM, MINT, BMY, JPM, KO, PFF, ROK, DOW, TXN, CVS, LLY, PNC, IPAY, EMR, OMC, MMM, CMCSA, DUK, TIP, EFAV, SCHA, CAT, CSCO, BOTZ, JNJ, KWEB, PPL, PEG, QCOM, RTX, V, AMCR, ETN, ABBV, BDX, BA, CVX, GLW, GD, GIS, HON, SHY, KEY, MRK, NBTB, NUE, PSX, PII, XLE, SBUX, VZ, WM, ABT, AMGN, BX, C, D, DD, EPD, EXC, F, FBHS, LMT, MA, MDLZ, NYCB, NWFL, NVDA, SO, SYK, TRV, TFC, BND, VHT, VGT, APD, ALB, AEP, ANTM, BAC, CC, DG, GM, GILD, KMB, OHI, PBCT, SPH, TJX, TGT, VGLT, VUG, WAB, WBA,

PHYS, IWF, XOM, IVV, DIS, FLOT, MDY, XLK, IWD, CMI, SPY, XLF, ENB, NVS, QQQ, EFA, GS, VIG, VEA, WFC, BKNG, HD, IGIB, PEP, CRM, USB, VFC, VNQ, WEC, BHP, COP, COST, DHR, GE, ITW, IJH, LOW, NSC, SPYG, VWO, ADBE, AXP, AMT, AROW, BRK.B, COF, CVM, CL, DE, ICE, AGG, IYR, NYF, GVI, ISTB, MS, NEE, OTIS, PPG, PNW, PG, RDS.A, XLP, XLRE, SYY, TD, UNH, VYM, VFH, BIP, CB, ALL, GOOG, MO, AWK, ADI, BCE, BAX, BIPC, CHRW, CARR, CTVA, EOG, EMN, ET, INFI, IQV, DVY, IWO, HYG, HDV, STIP, KLAC, KMI, KHC, EL, JDD, ORCL, PAYX, PM, PRU, RIO, KRE, XBI, SLB, XLB, XLV, XLY, XLC, TMO, UNP, VBIV, VPU, VGIT, VXF, WELL, XYL, Sold Out: CME, IEX, STPZ, SHM, PYPL, MOO, KBWB, SAP, CARA, XLI, CGC, AGR, BHF, BIL, BIV, BSCL, HYS, IXP, SDOG, TDIV, PLD, ORLY, CINF, NNN, EPR, CEQP, LAMR, MAA, NOV, ES, GWPH, XEL, FNCB, TMUS, DFS, MASI, TRGP, HTA,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 439,714 shares, 7.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 127,474 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 446,429 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.96% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 281,969 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,693 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $36.59 and $40.09, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $37.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 45,295 shares as of .

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $102.2, with an estimated average price of $101.97. The stock is now traded at around $102.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of .

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $14.2 and $15.76, with an estimated average price of $15.04. The stock is now traded at around $14.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,900 shares as of .

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Conagra Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.86 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of .

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.32 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $64.01. The stock is now traded at around $67.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 333 shares as of .

Community Bank, N.A. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $422.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 21 shares as of .

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in Community Bank System Inc by 3450.79%. The purchase prices were between $52.29 and $62.42, with an estimated average price of $57.66. The stock is now traded at around $60.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 139,972 shares as of .

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 754.68%. The purchase prices were between $56.7 and $61.49, with an estimated average price of $59.33. The stock is now traded at around $64.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 62,665 shares as of .

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 5182.91%. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $131.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 16,694 shares as of .

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 4410.58%. The purchase prices were between $69.15 and $73.99, with an estimated average price of $71.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 23,455 shares as of .

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in ISHARES INC by 27.33%. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $54.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 137,546 shares as of .

Community Bank, N.A. added to a holding in INVESCO ACTIVELY M by 51.56%. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $50.54, with an estimated average price of $50.43. The stock is now traded at around $50.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 88,180 shares as of .

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in IDEX Corp. The sale prices were between $155.84 and $186.52, with an estimated average price of $173.01.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $140.08 and $169.02, with an estimated average price of $158.55.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $35.5 and $40.92, with an estimated average price of $38.46.

Community Bank, N.A. sold out a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $53.18 and $54.24, with an estimated average price of $53.73.