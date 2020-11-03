NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Match Group Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Accenture PLC, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Investment company NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Accenture PLC, Tesla Inc, Paycom Software Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.. As of 2020Q3, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owns 694 stocks with a total value of $15 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EXR, GLPI, HTA, SPG, LNG, SYK, FNV, ALV, NIO, SE, KIM, RDN, VIAC, SUI, TPX, INT, IRDM, PY9, FIVE, TNDM, LBRDA, BHF, ZLAB, BAND, NEU, LPX, LHCG, CPT, EXAS, LCII, DAR, CACC, HASI, DOC, FICO, APLE, MEDP, FCFS, ROKU, CMC, COLD, AVLR, GIB, GO, FRT, APO, COR, PRI, FHN, FR, EQC, OSB, IBKR, AUY, THG, UTHR, HE, HEI, SSRM, SGEN,

MTCH, VRSK, ACN, TSLA, PAYC, ANSS, HD, JNJ, AMT, PEP, TRU, IEX, MTD, BDX, BR, DHR, VTR, GOOG, BAX, BSX, DSGX, EMR, INTU, MDLZ, SBAC, VEEV, MAS, NKE, TROW, ADSK, ECL, ARCE, UBER, CM, INFO, WAT, PLD, AZPN, TFC, CHRW, ED, CPRT, DPZ, LEN, MAA, WRI, YUM, AIV, AMAT, AVB, COF, CL, HAL, NDAQ, PPG, TFX, WPC, DIS, GDDY, CABO, VST, DBX, DOW, PINS, MMM, ALL, BXP, BF.B, CVS, COG, CP, CMCSA, ELS, EL, GNTX, KR, NWE, PKI, CRM, TRV, WMB, XLNX, MELI, AVGO, XYL, PFPT, BERY, PAGS, FOXA, AOS, ATVI, A, AEM, BIIB, CRL, SCHW, DRI, DOV, ETFC, EXPE, EXPO, FFIV, GIS, MNST, KAI, NHI, NTRS, OGE, PFE, QCOM, TXRH, TSCO, EVRG, DAL, CXO, AWK, MOS, LBRDK, HPE, ZTO, EAF, WORK, ABMD, AMD, IVZ, ARW, ATO, ADP, BIDU, BMO, BRK.B, BMY, CPB, KMX, CME, CINF, CSGP, COP, XRAY, DVA, DISCA, DUK, EWBC, EIX, FLO, BEN, GPK, HAS, HBAN, IRM, IONS, K, LKQ, SR, MSM, MLM, MBT, NWL, ON, OHI, PSB, PZZA, PH, PXD, RL, PCH, PRU, PHM, RPM, REG, BB, ROL, ROP, SNA, SON, SWK, SLF, TD, TRMB, UGI, VFC, WTS, WFC, WHR, EBAY, TMUS, LEA, PBA, CBOE, TAL, GWRE, RNG, ATHM, OGS, CGC, ANET, W, BKI, SQ, BGNE, FTV, ATH, SNAP, PDD, FOX, IBB, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, TMO, UNH, ABT, VRTX, ISRG, MXIM, CSCO, ANTM, AMZN, TXN, WDAY, KO, WELL, MKC, O, GOOGL, SEDG, ADBE, ESS, FLT, NOW, APD, PCAR, ZM, CVX, HSY, TER, VRSN, CDW, GRP.U, CDNS, SWKS, WST, EPAM, AFL, AMGN, DRE, LLY, KMB, LOW, MRK, MCO, FTNT, ABBV, APH, BAC, CSX, INCY, SPGI, ARE, BBY, BRO, STZ, INTC, MPW, MET, PG, LSI, TTWO, TSN, WM, VMW, SYF, PRAH, PYPL, T, AEE, AZO, BNS, BRKR, CNC, EA, EXC, NEE, HOLX, HUM, ILMN, JKHY, KSU, LRCX, ORLY, OKE, PAYX, ROST, SIRI, STLD, WMT, MA, HCA, FB, BABA, OTIS, AKAM, AMP, CI, CLX, INGR, ERIE, IT, HON, KLAC, NTES, NFLX, PBH, LUV, TDY, DFS, ALSN, ZTS, STAY, FWONK, NSA, IEMG, AES, AVY, BLL, BIO, BMRN, BLK, BAM, CACI, CBRE, CE, CHE, CTAS, C, CMI, CW, DLB, EOG, EW, EQIX, XOM, FITB, F, HST, IDXX, SJM, JPM, JLL, LNC, MTG, MFC, MS, NTAP, NDSN, NSC, ES, PNC, PII, PGR, DGX, RBC, REGN, RF, RS, SLB, SCI, SO, GL, TYL, UNP, UPS, VLO, VNO, XEL, EDU, DEI, RGA, KL, BAH, HII, MPC, VER, QIWI, BURL, TWTR, CHGG, HLT, JD, VIRT, SHOP, WING, PSTG, TWLO, SWCH, DOCU, BJ, SRPT, RAMP, ALGN, Y, ALNY, DOX, AMED, AXP, AME, NLY, ACGL, AJG, CASY, CAT, CNP, CERN, CHKP, CHD, CTXS, CGNX, NNN, CAG, COO, OFC, CCI, CCK, DECK, DE, DXCM, DLR, EXP, EV, DISH, EME, EEFT, RE, EXEL, EXPD, FMC, FDS, FNF, BPYU, HIG, PEAK, HIW, HUBB, IDA, ITW, ICE, IP, IPG, KGC, LH, LANC, LII, MTB, MMP, MGA, MKL, MKTX, MAR, MCD, MPWR, MSI, NVR, NEM, OMCL, OMC, PNM, PKG, PNW, POWI, BKNG, PSA, KWR, RJF, RNR, RMD, RHI, ROK, POOL, SLM, SRE, SJR, SHW, SBNY, WPM, SBUX, SF, SNPS, SYY, TJX, TU, URI, WRB, WCN, WAL, WY, ZBRA, L, TECK, OC, PODD, LULU, BTG, AQN, DAN, AGNC, LPLA, FRC, FBHS, PSX, PANW, GLIBA, VOYA, IQV, NWSA, BRX, ALLY, FIVN, CTRE, NEP, CFG, SHLX, SYNH, QSR, QRVO, HLI, LSXMK, TRHC, INVH, ATUS, BKR, ELAN, DELL, CHNG, IAC,

For the details of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nn+investment+partners+holdings+n.v./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,613,250 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 230,850 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,063,997 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.74% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 844,564 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79% Visa Inc (V) - 1,956,708 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.08 and $112.29, with an estimated average price of $103.34. The stock is now traded at around $116.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 210,511 shares as of .

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $39.3, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $38.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 282,878 shares as of .

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.69 and $27.81, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 418,300 shares as of .

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.42 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $65.68. The stock is now traded at around $65.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 137,252 shares as of .

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.27 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 116,237 shares as of .

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $207.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,843 shares as of .

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 2344.90%. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $121.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,806,339 shares as of .

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 130.64%. The purchase prices were between $172.42 and $192.79, with an estimated average price of $182.92. The stock is now traded at around $187.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 297,854 shares as of .

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 93.74%. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $225.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 269,695 shares as of .

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 151.01%. The purchase prices were between $265.49 and $321.5, with an estimated average price of $292.22. The stock is now traded at around $370.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 151,794 shares as of .

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 77.27%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $422.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 152,555 shares as of .

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $277.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 312,676 shares as of .

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $183.07, with an estimated average price of $164.92.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $19.71 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $24.92.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $26.62 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $31.33.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.71 and $4.39, with an estimated average price of $4.07.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $33.29 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $37.32.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in National Instruments Corp. The sale prices were between $34.46 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $36.35.