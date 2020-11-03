  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys Match Group Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Accenture PLC, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

November 03, 2020 | About: MTCH +2.13% VRSK +3.21% ACN +1.84% PAYC +1.86% TSLA +5.42% HD +2.33% EXR +0.81% GLPI +3.71% HTA +3.09% SPG +1.02% LNG +2.4% SY -5.29%

Investment company NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, Verisk Analytics Inc, Accenture PLC, Tesla Inc, Paycom Software Inc, sells NVIDIA Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.. As of 2020Q3, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owns 694 stocks with a total value of $15 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nn+investment+partners+holdings+n.v./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,613,250 shares, 6.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.82%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 230,850 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,063,997 shares, 3.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.74%
  4. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 844,564 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 1,956,708 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
New Purchase: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.08 and $112.29, with an estimated average price of $103.34. The stock is now traded at around $116.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 210,511 shares as of .

New Purchase: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $39.3, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $38.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 282,878 shares as of .

New Purchase: Healthcare Trust of America Inc (HTA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Healthcare Trust of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.69 and $27.81, with an estimated average price of $26.25. The stock is now traded at around $25.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 418,300 shares as of .

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.42 and $74.12, with an estimated average price of $65.68. The stock is now traded at around $65.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 137,252 shares as of .

New Purchase: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Cheniere Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.27 and $54.79, with an estimated average price of $50.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 116,237 shares as of .

New Purchase: Stryker Corp (SYK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $207.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,843 shares as of .

Added: Match Group Inc (MTCH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 2344.90%. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $121.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 1,806,339 shares as of .

Added: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc by 130.64%. The purchase prices were between $172.42 and $192.79, with an estimated average price of $182.92. The stock is now traded at around $187.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 297,854 shares as of .

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 93.74%. The purchase prices were between $214.42 and $247.18, with an estimated average price of $228.97. The stock is now traded at around $225.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 269,695 shares as of .

Added: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 151.01%. The purchase prices were between $265.49 and $321.5, with an estimated average price of $292.22. The stock is now traded at around $370.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 151,794 shares as of .

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 77.27%. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $422.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 152,555 shares as of .

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $277.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 312,676 shares as of .

Sold Out: IPG Photonics Corp (IPGP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in IPG Photonics Corp. The sale prices were between $150.44 and $183.07, with an estimated average price of $164.92.

Sold Out: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in HollyFrontier Corp. The sale prices were between $19.71 and $28.68, with an estimated average price of $24.92.

Sold Out: EPR Properties (EPR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in EPR Properties. The sale prices were between $26.62 and $34.42, with an estimated average price of $31.33.

Sold Out: Central European Media Enterprises Ltd (CETV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.71 and $4.39, with an estimated average price of $4.07.

Sold Out: Taubman Centers Inc (TCO)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $33.29 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $37.32.

Sold Out: National Instruments Corp (NATI)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. sold out a holding in National Instruments Corp. The sale prices were between $34.46 and $38.7, with an estimated average price of $36.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V..

1. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. keeps buying

Comments

