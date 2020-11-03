Decatur Capital Management, Inc. Buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Sells AbbVie Inc, Intel Corp, CSX Corp

Decatur, GA, based Investment company Decatur Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Oracle Corp, sells AbbVie Inc, Intel Corp, CSX Corp, Match Group Inc, Colgate-Palmolive Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Decatur Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Decatur Capital Management, Inc. owns 52 stocks with a total value of $507 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 512,914 shares, 11.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 236,351 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.21% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 13,003 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.04% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 15,346 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.54% Facebook Inc (FB) - 70,229 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.36%

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $492.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 18,355 shares as of .

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Oracle Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 127,282 shares as of .

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $117.37, with an estimated average price of $102.09. The stock is now traded at around $118.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 61,628 shares as of .

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $201.95, with an estimated average price of $189.81. The stock is now traded at around $207.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 26,005 shares as of .

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 33.31%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $110.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 512,914 shares as of .

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 39.21%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $206.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.76%. The holding were 236,351 shares as of .

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.04%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3064.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 13,003 shares as of .

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 51.36%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $268.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 70,229 shares as of .

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 23.54%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1652.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 15,346 shares as of .

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 22.75%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $519.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 29,410 shares as of .

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $73.95.

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Match Group Inc. The sale prices were between $75 and $288.95, with an estimated average price of $102.19.

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $73.03 and $79.47, with an estimated average price of $76.22.

Decatur Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Packaging Corp of America. The sale prices were between $95.01 and $113.14, with an estimated average price of $102.25.