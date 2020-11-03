Zwj Investment Counsel Inc Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Eversource Energy, Phillips 66, Sells Fortive Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Zwj Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Eversource Energy, Phillips 66, American Electric Power Co Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, sells Fortive Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Weyerhaeuser Co, Chubb, Altria Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zwj Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2020Q3, Zwj Investment Counsel Inc owns 142 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ES, FNF, FHN, CCBG, OKE, TSN, DOW,

ES, FNF, FHN, CCBG, OKE, TSN, DOW, Added Positions: FIS, PSX, AEP, BSX, EAF, ROP, IFF, TCF, ECL, JNJ, NOC, MU, XOM, AXP, AMZN, PNC, LOW, TSLA, TGT, UNH, WMT, CMCSA, FB, IJR,

FIS, PSX, AEP, BSX, EAF, ROP, IFF, TCF, ECL, JNJ, NOC, MU, XOM, AXP, AMZN, PNC, LOW, TSLA, TGT, UNH, WMT, CMCSA, FB, IJR, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, ORCL, AVGO, HD, KO, TMO, TOT, NVDA, ANTM, OUT, AZN, GOOG, PGR, CFG, MRK, MDLZ, J, IPG, VZ, JPM, VOO, PG, CTVA, MMM, ACN, ABBV, USB, INGR, VIAC, BMY, EWBC, DG, AGIO, FDX, ABT, DXC, ARMK, BAX, TFC, YUM, WFC, AMGN, DIS, ITOT, TPR, INTC, GOOGL, PFE, IOSP, TXN, LLY, IBM, GVI, GLD, JBHT, GPN, GE, KMB, MGPI, NEE, PM, MA, EOG, PEP, DD, QCOM, SO, CL, LHX,

AAPL, MSFT, ORCL, AVGO, HD, KO, TMO, TOT, NVDA, ANTM, OUT, AZN, GOOG, PGR, CFG, MRK, MDLZ, J, IPG, VZ, JPM, VOO, PG, CTVA, MMM, ACN, ABBV, USB, INGR, VIAC, BMY, EWBC, DG, AGIO, FDX, ABT, DXC, ARMK, BAX, TFC, YUM, WFC, AMGN, DIS, ITOT, TPR, INTC, GOOGL, PFE, IOSP, TXN, LLY, IBM, GVI, GLD, JBHT, GPN, GE, KMB, MGPI, NEE, PM, MA, EOG, PEP, DD, QCOM, SO, CL, LHX, Sold Out: FTV, BRK.A, WY, CB, MO, CSX,

For the details of ZWJ INVESTMENT COUNSEL INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zwj+investment+counsel+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 1,106,011 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 251,065 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 395,664 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.65% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 124,388 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.58% Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 625,687 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84%

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Eversource Energy. The purchase prices were between $78.02 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $91.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 129,045 shares as of .

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in First Horizon National Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 56,707 shares as of .

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $32.55. The stock is now traded at around $32.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,231 shares as of .

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Tyson Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61. The stock is now traded at around $57.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,290 shares as of .

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Capital City Bank Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.77 and $21.35, with an estimated average price of $19.63. The stock is now traded at around $22.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,986 shares as of .

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $32.18, with an estimated average price of $27.89. The stock is now traded at around $29.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,720 shares as of .

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 1600.20%. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $128.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 127,396 shares as of .

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 2026.79%. The purchase prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11. The stock is now traded at around $47.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 123,439 shares as of .

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 46.28%. The purchase prices were between $77.82 and $89.28, with an estimated average price of $82.33. The stock is now traded at around $90.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 222,169 shares as of .

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Boston Scientific Corp by 127.21%. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $35.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 226,935 shares as of .

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in GrafTech International Ltd by 33.77%. The purchase prices were between $6.07 and $8.22, with an estimated average price of $6.98. The stock is now traded at around $6.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,399,057 shares as of .

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Roper Technologies Inc by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $386.25 and $453.18, with an estimated average price of $415.55. The stock is now traded at around $383.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 31,243 shares as of .

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $56.24 and $64.91, with an estimated average price of $60.44.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $267020 and $332840, with an estimated average price of $306569.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $30.89, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Chubb Ltd. The sale prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $73.95.