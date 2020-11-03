Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. Buys Adobe Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, Sells CarMax Inc, TJX Inc, Starbucks Corp

Columbus, OH, based Investment company Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, T. Rowe Price Group Inc, eBay Inc, Chevron Corp, sells CarMax Inc, TJX Inc, Starbucks Corp, Omnicom Group Inc, Charles Schwab Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. owns 174 stocks with a total value of $549 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ADBE, TTWO, TROW, EBAY, IJH, SAM, DGRO, CMCSA, EL, TSLA, IJT, VWO, XLRE, CGEN,

ADBE, TTWO, TROW, EBAY, IJH, SAM, DGRO, CMCSA, EL, TSLA, IJT, VWO, XLRE, CGEN, Added Positions: FNDF, CVX, MSFT, SCHX, AAXN, IVV, XLP, NVDA, XLV, PG, WMT, KO, XLK, BAC, QQQ, D, PSA, MRK, LMT, MDLZ, XLE, JNJ, PSX, XLC, HEAR, UNH, CDW, BABA, XLI, PYPL, XLY, ORCL, ABT, BAX, MCD, BMY, COST, GILD, T, AEP, AMT, AVY, BLK, SCHZ, CMI, GLD, GOOGL, ITW, PEP, NKE, QCOM, CRM, NVR, TXN, IEMG, ET, IWM, WFC, KMB, VZ, XLB, V, DPZ, EEM, ECOR, DS, INTU, HBAN,

FNDF, CVX, MSFT, SCHX, AAXN, IVV, XLP, NVDA, XLV, PG, WMT, KO, XLK, BAC, QQQ, D, PSA, MRK, LMT, MDLZ, XLE, JNJ, PSX, XLC, HEAR, UNH, CDW, BABA, XLI, PYPL, XLY, ORCL, ABT, BAX, MCD, BMY, COST, GILD, T, AEP, AMT, AVY, BLK, SCHZ, CMI, GLD, GOOGL, ITW, PEP, NKE, QCOM, CRM, NVR, TXN, IEMG, ET, IWM, WFC, KMB, VZ, XLB, V, DPZ, EEM, ECOR, DS, INTU, HBAN, Reduced Positions: AAPL, KMX, SBUX, NFLX, IJR, PXF, MA, BA, GOOG, SRPT, AMZN, EFA, JPM, IWB, EFV, MHO, MCO, RPG, SPY, MSCI, MNA, DJP, WDAY, FB, XLF, APD, PFE, MTD, HD, IIF, NEE, GE, MMM, SCHV, C, DEO, XOM, IWF, HPQ, HPE, OVBC, SMG, UN,

AAPL, KMX, SBUX, NFLX, IJR, PXF, MA, BA, GOOG, SRPT, AMZN, EFA, JPM, IWB, EFV, MHO, MCO, RPG, SPY, MSCI, MNA, DJP, WDAY, FB, XLF, APD, PFE, MTD, HD, IIF, NEE, GE, MMM, SCHV, C, DEO, XOM, IWF, HPQ, HPE, OVBC, SMG, UN, Sold Out: TJX, OMC, SCHW, GSC, SYK, MO, MGM, AMJ, MRO,

For the details of Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/budros%2C+ruhlin+%26+roe%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 568,209 shares, 22.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.62% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (FNDF) - 3,504,145 shares, 15.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 289,578 shares, 6.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% INVESCO EXCH TRDII (PXF) - 1,017,224 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHX) - 321,606 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.38%

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. initiated holding in Adobe Inc. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $455.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,899 shares as of .

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.11 and $177.52, with an estimated average price of $162.12. The stock is now traded at around $159.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 8,157 shares as of .

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.51 and $141.14, with an estimated average price of $132.1. The stock is now traded at around $132.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 10,054 shares as of .

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $49.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 21,740 shares as of .

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16. The stock is now traded at around $196.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,436 shares as of .

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $554.88 and $912.86, with an estimated average price of $786.66. The stock is now traded at around $1000.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 350 shares as of .

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 408.75%. The purchase prices were between $71.8 and $91.39, with an estimated average price of $84.13. The stock is now traded at around $71.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 15,110 shares as of .

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. added to a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc by 150.50%. The purchase prices were between $79.23 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $87.12. The stock is now traded at around $101.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 10,020 shares as of .

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $58.69 and $66.84, with an estimated average price of $63.12. The stock is now traded at around $64.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,733 shares as of .

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 42.01%. The purchase prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. The stock is now traded at around $519.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,096 shares as of .

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 88.92%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,264 shares as of .

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 90.17%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $275.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,896 shares as of .

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $48.81 and $57.01, with an estimated average price of $53.56.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. sold out a holding in GOLDMAN SACHS GRP. The sale prices were between $13.25 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $15.08.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. sold out a holding in Stryker Corp. The sale prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27.

Budros, Ruhlin & Roe, Inc. sold out a holding in MGM Resorts International. The sale prices were between $14.96 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $19.83.