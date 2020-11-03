Tandem Capital Management Corp Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Colfax Corp, Match Group Inc, Sells Vistra Corp, Schrodinger Inc, Schlumberger

Investment company Tandem Capital Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Colfax Corp, Match Group Inc, Ventas Inc, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co, sells Vistra Corp, Schrodinger Inc, Schlumberger, Hexcel Corp, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tandem Capital Management Corp . As of 2020Q3, Tandem Capital Management Corp owns 77 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 30,638 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 144,826 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 80,314 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% Stryker Corp (SYK) - 17,787 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51% Danaher Corp (DHR) - 16,986 shares, 3.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%

Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $106.71 and $137.46, with an estimated average price of $125.5. The stock is now traded at around $126.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 15,991 shares as of .

Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Colfax Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.54 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $31.88. The stock is now traded at around $28.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 39,390 shares as of .

Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $121.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 5,624 shares as of .

Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The purchase prices were between $133.49 and $174.89, with an estimated average price of $154.3. The stock is now traded at around $156.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,534 shares as of .

Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.42 and $57, with an estimated average price of $43.24. The stock is now traded at around $45.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 5,138 shares as of .

Tandem Capital Management Corp initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $92.59 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $93.32. The stock is now traded at around $92.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 2,165 shares as of .

Tandem Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Ventas Inc by 35.08%. The purchase prices were between $34.27 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.01. The stock is now traded at around $42.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 32,535 shares as of .

Tandem Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Exelixis Inc by 45.83%. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $23.31. The stock is now traded at around $20.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of .

Tandem Capital Management Corp added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 26.58%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $139.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,062 shares as of .

Tandem Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $17.82 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.84.

Tandem Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Schrodinger Inc. The sale prices were between $46.87 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $68.9.

Tandem Capital Management Corp sold out a holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The sale prices were between $40.72 and $58.6, with an estimated average price of $49.7.