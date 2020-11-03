  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Strategic Wealth Designers Buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells resTORbio Inc

November 03, 2020 | About: SPTL -0.55% VGSH -0.03% SPY +1.88% VTI +2.02% DIA +2.1% GLD +0.61% USO +1.33% GLTR +0.67% XT +1.7% MMM +0.87% TAN -2.23% UPS +2.29%

Investment company Strategic Wealth Designers (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR SERIES TRUST, Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, SPDR DOW JONES IND, sells resTORbio Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Strategic Wealth Designers. As of 2020Q3, Strategic Wealth Designers owns 82 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Strategic Wealth Designers's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/strategic+wealth+designers/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Strategic Wealth Designers
  1. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTL) - 341,568 shares, 12.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.12%
  2. PROSHARES TRUST (NOBL) - 130,684 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.90%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 131,471 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.03%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 60,413 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.19%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,819 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.31%
New Purchase: United States Oil Fund (USO)

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in United States Oil Fund. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $30.93, with an estimated average price of $29.23. The stock is now traded at around $26.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 27,314 shares as of .

New Purchase: ABERDEEN PREIOUS M (GLTR)

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in ABERDEEN PREIOUS M. The purchase prices were between $82.72 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95.28. The stock is now traded at around $95.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 7,542 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (XT)

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $44.68 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $47.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 10,573 shares as of .

New Purchase: 3M Co (MMM)

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in 3M Co. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $164.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 2,411 shares as of .

New Purchase: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (TAN)

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The purchase prices were between $36.78 and $64.79, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $69.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,617 shares as of .

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Strategic Wealth Designers initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.76 and $168.9, with an estimated average price of $145.35. The stock is now traded at around $163.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 2,034 shares as of .

Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTL)

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 26.12%. The purchase prices were between $46.15 and $48.99, with an estimated average price of $47.42. The stock is now traded at around $45.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 341,568 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 47.03%. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $62.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 131,471 shares as of .

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 32.37%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $336.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 16,465 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI)

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 24.72%. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $172.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 31,817 shares as of .

Added: SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA)

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND by 32.24%. The purchase prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $274.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 11,706 shares as of .

Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)

Strategic Wealth Designers added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 22.37%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $179.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 21,156 shares as of .

Sold Out: resTORbio Inc (TORC)

Strategic Wealth Designers sold out a holding in resTORbio Inc. The sale prices were between $13.79 and $20.93, with an estimated average price of $16.31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Strategic Wealth Designers.

