PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Assurant Inc, Henry Schein Inc, Sells PepsiCo Inc, VMware Inc, CVS Health Corp

Investment company PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Assurant Inc, Henry Schein Inc, Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Big Lots Inc, sells PepsiCo Inc, VMware Inc, CVS Health Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $75 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: GLD, AIZ, HSIC, TDS, BIG, ACWV,

GLD, AIZ, HSIC, TDS, BIG, ACWV, Added Positions: FLOT, FMB, AMZN, MUB, EA, DIS, IBB, XT,

FLOT, FMB, AMZN, MUB, EA, DIS, IBB, XT, Reduced Positions: SPYG, MTUM, AAPL, SLYG, VEA, IWP, GOOG,

SPYG, MTUM, AAPL, SLYG, VEA, IWP, GOOG, Sold Out: PEP, VMW, CVS, LHX,

For the details of PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pfg+private+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 213,724 shares, 18.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% ISHARES TRUST (FLOT) - 167,382 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32% ISHARES TRUST (DGRO) - 197,045 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 150,880 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12% ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 31,245 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $179.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,420 shares as of .

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Assurant Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.56 and $125.07, with an estimated average price of $114.74. The stock is now traded at around $124.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,410 shares as of .

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $70.9, with an estimated average price of $64.09. The stock is now traded at around $61.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,031 shares as of .

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.44 and $24.33, with an estimated average price of $21.05. The stock is now traded at around $17.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 15,965 shares as of .

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Big Lots Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $48.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,088 shares as of .

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $87.94 and $94.21, with an estimated average price of $91.4. The stock is now traded at around $92.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,270 shares as of .

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44.