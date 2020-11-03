  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Assurant Inc, Henry Schein Inc, Sells PepsiCo Inc, VMware Inc, CVS Health Corp

November 03, 2020 | About: GLD +0.61% AIZ -3.33% HSIC -2.43% TDS +1.24% BIG +2.99% ACWV +1.58% PEP +1.05% VMW +3.61% CVS +2.29% LHX +3.81%

Investment company PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Assurant Inc, Henry Schein Inc, Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Big Lots Inc, sells PepsiCo Inc, VMware Inc, CVS Health Corp, L3Harris Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $75 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pfg+private+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC
  1. ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 213,724 shares, 18.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (FLOT) - 167,382 shares, 11.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.32%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (DGRO) - 197,045 shares, 10.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
  4. SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 150,880 shares, 10.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 31,245 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43%
New Purchase: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $179.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,420 shares as of .

New Purchase: Assurant Inc (AIZ)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Assurant Inc. The purchase prices were between $97.56 and $125.07, with an estimated average price of $114.74. The stock is now traded at around $124.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 3,410 shares as of .

New Purchase: Henry Schein Inc (HSIC)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Henry Schein Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $70.9, with an estimated average price of $64.09. The stock is now traded at around $61.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 6,031 shares as of .

New Purchase: Telephone and Data Systems Inc (TDS)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Telephone and Data Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.44 and $24.33, with an estimated average price of $21.05. The stock is now traded at around $17.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 15,965 shares as of .

New Purchase: Big Lots Inc (BIG)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Big Lots Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $55.71, with an estimated average price of $44.89. The stock is now traded at around $48.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,088 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES INC (ACWV)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $87.94 and $94.21, with an estimated average price of $91.4. The stock is now traded at around $92.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,270 shares as of .

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01.

Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09.

Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $159.8 and $185.44, with an estimated average price of $175.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PFG Private Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)