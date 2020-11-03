Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC Buys ISHARES GOLD TRUST, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, Sells JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Apple Inc

Investment company Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES GOLD TRUST, INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, VANGUARD MUNICIPAL, Electronic Arts Inc, American Express Co, sells JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Apple Inc, Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF, ALPS ETF TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC owns 148 stocks with a total value of $315 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 77,404 shares, 8.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.74% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 265,363 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.26% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 153,951 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.16% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (FNDX) - 501,903 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.52% ISHARES TRUST (IJH) - 91,045 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.72%

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The purchase prices were between $107.02 and $121.04, with an estimated average price of $114.39. The stock is now traded at around $116.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 28,409 shares as of .

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.36 and $272.52, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $229.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,284 shares as of .

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $97.47 and $113.81, with an estimated average price of $107.6. The stock is now traded at around $114.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,336 shares as of .

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.87 and $41.93, with an estimated average price of $38.17. The stock is now traded at around $42.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,670 shares as of .

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Qorvo Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $135.23, with an estimated average price of $123.71. The stock is now traded at around $128.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,763 shares as of .

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES GOLD TRUST by 100.52%. The purchase prices were between $16.92 and $19.71, with an estimated average price of $18.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 404,222 shares as of .

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD MUNICIPAL by 51.54%. The purchase prices were between $54.07 and $55.05, with an estimated average price of $54.57. The stock is now traded at around $54.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 30,536 shares as of .

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 116.39%. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17. The stock is now traded at around $120.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,708 shares as of .

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in American Express Co by 58.89%. The purchase prices were between $90.57 and $107.27, with an estimated average price of $98.42. The stock is now traded at around $96.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 9,843 shares as of .

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AutoZone Inc by 52.88%. The purchase prices were between $1107.76 and $1250.35, with an estimated average price of $1181.43. The stock is now traded at around $1150.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 876 shares as of .

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Biogen Inc by 98.55%. The purchase prices were between $264.77 and $305.71, with an estimated average price of $278.66. The stock is now traded at around $244.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,597 shares as of .

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The sale prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Methode Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.99 and $32.12, with an estimated average price of $28.9.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $50.37 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.18.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.56 and $20.36, with an estimated average price of $18.6.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $141.89 and $158.84, with an estimated average price of $150.09.

Resonant Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in MGE Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $60.48 and $67.96, with an estimated average price of $64.79.