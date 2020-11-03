Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC Buys ISHARES INC, Sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Dollar General Corp, WISDOMTREE TRUST

Baltimore, MD, based Investment company Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES INC, sells SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Dollar General Corp, WISDOMTREE TRUST, Dropbox Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC owns 35 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,971 shares, 8.75% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 187,968 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 121,288 shares, 8.57% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 66,909 shares, 6.99% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 11,592 shares, 6.77% of the total portfolio.
Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $56.68, with an estimated average price of $55.21. The stock is now traded at around $55.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.43%. The holding were 195,325 shares as of .Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56.Sold Out: Dropbox Inc (DBX)
Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $18.78 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $20.82.Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLY)
Rothschild Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $129 and $153.76, with an estimated average price of $141.44.
