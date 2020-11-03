Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. Buys PROSHARES TRUST, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Denver, CO, based Investment company Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. (Current Portfolio) buys PROSHARES TRUST, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Institute for Wealth Management, LLC.. As of 2020Q3, Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. owns 401 stocks with a total value of $421 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWV, ESGU, FEZ, MTCH, SPLG, SLV, VBR, ESGE, PM, IYT, ITOT, ROKU, TMUS, SAP, WRK, PNC, ADSK, VGLT, DLN, SMAR, TSN, NLOK, LVS, GPN, FIS,

IWV, ESGU, FEZ, MTCH, SPLG, SLV, VBR, ESGE, PM, IYT, ITOT, ROKU, TMUS, SAP, WRK, PNC, ADSK, VGLT, DLN, SMAR, TSN, NLOK, LVS, GPN, FIS, Added Positions: QLD, BMY, SPY, VUG, SPYX, SSO, WFC, DSI, AZN, BABA, ADBE, IWM, VGSH, ABT, SQ, AGG, ACN, NKE, QQQ, ZTS, SHV, TMO, FB, NOW, ABBV, DG, AMD, V, MA, SBUX, GLD, MTUM, FDS, IBB, IHI, IVW, VWO, XLI, TWLO, XLP, VTV, XLU, VIG, KRE, XLV, VCLT, SCHD, CRM, FDX, ECL, KSU, MCD, DD, DHR, MRK, ORCL, CSGP, ADP, UPS, AMT, MTN, LULU, H, CHTR, ATVI, XHB, MDT, BP, WTRG, CGNX, XLRE, UHAL, NEE, MNST, ILMN, APTV, MGK, MU, PEP, REGN, EWJ, OLED, MSGE, DELL, KHC, VKTX, HCA,

QLD, BMY, SPY, VUG, SPYX, SSO, WFC, DSI, AZN, BABA, ADBE, IWM, VGSH, ABT, SQ, AGG, ACN, NKE, QQQ, ZTS, SHV, TMO, FB, NOW, ABBV, DG, AMD, V, MA, SBUX, GLD, MTUM, FDS, IBB, IHI, IVW, VWO, XLI, TWLO, XLP, VTV, XLU, VIG, KRE, XLV, VCLT, SCHD, CRM, FDX, ECL, KSU, MCD, DD, DHR, MRK, ORCL, CSGP, ADP, UPS, AMT, MTN, LULU, H, CHTR, ATVI, XHB, MDT, BP, WTRG, CGNX, XLRE, UHAL, NEE, MNST, ILMN, APTV, MGK, MU, PEP, REGN, EWJ, OLED, MSGE, DELL, KHC, VKTX, HCA, Reduced Positions: SPIB, IVV, WM, T, JNJ, DIA, AAPL, BA, COP, SNY, AMZN, MAR, DON, VHT, MO, AMGN, CVS, VOO, KO, FDN, INTC, PFE, GOOG, PGF, VIS, XOM, GIS, RTX, TSLA, CAT, LLY, GSK, JPM, MDLZ, NVDA, SLB, SO, VZ, RDS.B, GSY, IYW, TIP, VNQ, F, TXN, DVY, VDC, VOT, BRK.B, D, GRMN, IBM, PFG, QCOM, RIO, STX, VLO, DIS, WSM, SHOP, BND, EEM, EZM, VCR, VFH, VGT, VOX, XLE, XLK, AEG, AEP, AIG, BAC, CSX, CMCSA, GLW, DE, EMR, GS, GOOGL, HD, HON, LOW, MAS, NWBI, TGT, TOT, TM, UNP, UNH, ANTM, WY, OSB, LYB, TDOC, TTD, BNDX, DOL, IWO, OUSA, PRF, RSP, SDY, TOTL, VAW, VCSH, VEA, VPL, VPU, MMM, AXP, DISCA, EOG, GILD, IP, ISRG, LMT, MET, BKNG, LUV, TRV, TIF, URI, EVF, NOVT, GM, MPC, PSX, TWTR, HQY, MSGS, CARR, OTIS, EEMV, EFAV, FVL, HEWJ, IJH, IJK, IVE, LQD, MDY, PEY, PID, PJP, SDIV, TLT, XLB, XLC, XLY,

SPIB, IVV, WM, T, JNJ, DIA, AAPL, BA, COP, SNY, AMZN, MAR, DON, VHT, MO, AMGN, CVS, VOO, KO, FDN, INTC, PFE, GOOG, PGF, VIS, XOM, GIS, RTX, TSLA, CAT, LLY, GSK, JPM, MDLZ, NVDA, SLB, SO, VZ, RDS.B, GSY, IYW, TIP, VNQ, F, TXN, DVY, VDC, VOT, BRK.B, D, GRMN, IBM, PFG, QCOM, RIO, STX, VLO, DIS, WSM, SHOP, BND, EEM, EZM, VCR, VFH, VGT, VOX, XLE, XLK, AEG, AEP, AIG, BAC, CSX, CMCSA, GLW, DE, EMR, GS, GOOGL, HD, HON, LOW, MAS, NWBI, TGT, TOT, TM, UNP, UNH, ANTM, WY, OSB, LYB, TDOC, TTD, BNDX, DOL, IWO, OUSA, PRF, RSP, SDY, TOTL, VAW, VCSH, VEA, VPL, VPU, MMM, AXP, DISCA, EOG, GILD, IP, ISRG, LMT, MET, BKNG, LUV, TRV, TIF, URI, EVF, NOVT, GM, MPC, PSX, TWTR, HQY, MSGS, CARR, OTIS, EEMV, EFAV, FVL, HEWJ, IJH, IJK, IVE, LQD, MDY, PEY, PID, PJP, SDIV, TLT, XLB, XLC, XLY, Sold Out: LGLV, ELR, SPYD, CWB, FXO, ENB, PDI, AMLP, TQQQ, SGEN, GD, CAPE, USRT, SPAB, SVXY, SLYG, SPHY, DGRO, LAMR, VYM, SPSB, SYY, LM, LYFT, FBT, RDS.A, OMC, HWM, KMI, HBI, CRF, CLM, ET, NWG, FAX,

For the details of Institute for Wealth Management, LLC.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/institute+for+wealth+management%2C+llc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 135,695 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.41% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,662 shares, 2.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.62% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 19,788 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,317 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.27% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 21,117 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.34%

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $180.26 and $207.86, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $197.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 8,123 shares as of .

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 20,599 shares as of .

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The purchase prices were between $35.37 and $38.72, with an estimated average price of $37.39. The stock is now traded at around $35.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,250 shares as of .

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $121.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,819 shares as of .

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,805 shares as of .

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $39.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,532 shares as of .

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 97.78%. The purchase prices were between $82.75 and $181.54, with an estimated average price of $131.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 53,121 shares as of .

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 178.17%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $61.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 55,671 shares as of .

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 148.27%. The purchase prices were between $76.85 and $88.95, with an estimated average price of $82.16. The stock is now traded at around $83.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 18,712 shares as of .

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 24.73%. The purchase prices were between $204.41 and $245.48, with an estimated average price of $221.4. The stock is now traded at around $226.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 20,187 shares as of .

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 63.23%. The purchase prices were between $68.27 and $149.48, with an estimated average price of $107.49. The stock is now traded at around $73.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 30,525 shares as of .

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. added to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 245.94%. The purchase prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $22.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 35,680 shares as of .

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $101.36 and $112.97, with an estimated average price of $107.58.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $26.58 and $29.31, with an estimated average price of $28.27.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $71.27, with an estimated average price of $66.16.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The sale prices were between $23.73 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.8.

Institute for Wealth Management, LLC. sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The sale prices were between $24.01 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $24.72.