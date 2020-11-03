Bessemer Securities Llc Buys Aon PLC, Deere, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells CME Group Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Bessemer Securities Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Aon PLC, Deere, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Citigroup Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc, sells CME Group Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Zoetis Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bessemer Securities Llc. As of 2020Q3, Bessemer Securities Llc owns 86 stocks with a total value of $215 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AON, DE, ISRG,

AON, DE, ISRG, Added Positions: V, GOOG, CHTR, C, A, NEE, TMO, ROST,

V, GOOG, CHTR, C, A, NEE, TMO, ROST, Reduced Positions: AMZN, ITW, CRM, ZTS, SE, ATVI, IBM, GPC, PNW, SBUX,

AMZN, ITW, CRM, ZTS, SE, ATVI, IBM, GPC, PNW, SBUX, Sold Out: CME, CSCO, RTX,

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 332,761 shares, 52.05% of the total portfolio. ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 469,715 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 27,309 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 42,516 shares, 2.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,257 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.91%

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $190.17 and $209.73, with an estimated average price of $199.63. The stock is now traded at around $183.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,450 shares as of .

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $238.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of .

Bessemer Securities Llc initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $571.29 and $765.11, with an estimated average price of $673.15. The stock is now traded at around $687.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 360 shares as of .

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $43.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 22,780 shares as of .

Bessemer Securities Llc added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 36.47%. The purchase prices were between $88.11 and $103.42, with an estimated average price of $96.52. The stock is now traded at around $107.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,490 shares as of .

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in CME Group Inc. The sale prices were between $162.35 and $177.03, with an estimated average price of $168.41.

Bessemer Securities Llc sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.