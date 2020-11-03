Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Norfolk Southern Corp, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, NextEra Energy Inc, AT&T Inc

Investment company Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Norfolk Southern Corp, ISHARES INC, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, NextEra Energy Inc, AT&T Inc, JPMorgan Chase, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IEMG, SPY, IEUR, IVW, XLK, XLV, XLY, CNYA, HDV, MCHI, XLF, XLP,
- Added Positions: IEFA, DGRO, USMV, NSC, AGG, VNQ, EFAV, EEMV, VB, XT, QQQ, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, MTUM, QUAL, VTV, HD, MSFT, T, JNJ, JPM, KO, WMT, C, XOM, ISTB, IVV, VZ, ITOT, UNP, IJH, EYE, GOOG, PG, INTC, GOOGL, CMCSA, CL, IWF, AMZN,
- Sold Out: NEE, SHY, DVY, IVE, LQD, TLT, WMB,
For the details of Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/stewardship+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- ISHARES TRUST (QUAL) - 390,774 shares, 17.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.02%
- ISHARES TRUST (DGRO) - 745,762 shares, 12.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.32%
- ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 184,994 shares, 11.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.19%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 82,601 shares, 10.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.11%
- ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 316,433 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.47%
Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $54.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,026 shares as of .New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $336.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 725 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IEUR)
Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $43.04 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $45.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,580 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IVW)
Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $57.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 488 shares as of .New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK)
Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $104.66 and $127.03, with an estimated average price of $112.96. The stock is now traded at around $113.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 767 shares as of .New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLV)
Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $100.71 and $109.44, with an estimated average price of $105.21. The stock is now traded at around $105.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 618 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)
Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 78385.11%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $60.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 73,776 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)
Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 62.03%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,550 shares as of .Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 26.59%. The purchase prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56. The stock is now traded at around $220.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,469 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (XT)
Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 41287.50%. The purchase prices were between $44.68 and $50.55, with an estimated average price of $47.79. The stock is now traded at around $49.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,311 shares as of .Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $275.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,196 shares as of .Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)
Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $61.57 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $68.93.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $86.63, with an estimated average price of $86.53.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (LQD)
Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $134.22 and $139.15, with an estimated average price of $136.3.Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)
Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $76.54 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $82.52.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IVE)
Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59.Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $161.12 and $171.57, with an estimated average price of $165.77.
