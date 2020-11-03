Dudley & Shanley, Llc Buys Ormat Technologies Inc, Avantor Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Medtronic PLC

Palm Beach, FL, based Investment company Dudley & Shanley, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Ormat Technologies Inc, Avantor Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, PROSHARES TRUST, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, sells Medtronic PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dudley & Shanley, Llc. As of 2020Q3, Dudley & Shanley, Llc owns 29 stocks with a total value of $412 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ORA, AVTR, SPXU, VOO, IVV, TDG, QUAL,

ORA, AVTR, SPXU, VOO, IVV, TDG, QUAL, Added Positions: BMY, FLT, ECL, 0YL,

BMY, FLT, ECL, 0YL, Reduced Positions: MDT, IRDM, WPM, SCI, ABM, FISV, MSFT, ROP, AME,

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 1,507,675 shares, 17.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36% ABM Industries Inc (ABM) - 963,036 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.43% Service Corp International (SCI) - 717,713 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9% Aon PLC (AON) - 143,558 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 466,690 shares, 6.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.66%

Dudley & Shanley, Llc initiated holding in Ormat Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.86 and $64.04, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $72.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 212,100 shares as of .

Dudley & Shanley, Llc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.99 and $22.79, with an estimated average price of $20.75. The stock is now traded at around $23.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 248,500 shares as of .

Dudley & Shanley, Llc initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $7.44 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $8.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 284,000 shares as of .

Dudley & Shanley, Llc initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $309.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,134 shares as of .

Dudley & Shanley, Llc initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $310.4 and $357.62, with an estimated average price of $331.43. The stock is now traded at around $337.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,893 shares as of .

Dudley & Shanley, Llc initiated holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $410.98 and $519.01, with an estimated average price of $470.25. The stock is now traded at around $507.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Dudley & Shanley, Llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 21.66%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $61.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 466,690 shares as of .

Dudley & Shanley, Llc added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $230.57 and $265.79, with an estimated average price of $247.07. The stock is now traded at around $234.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,000 shares as of .

Dudley & Shanley, Llc added to a holding in Else Nutrition Holdings Inc by 310.00%. The purchase prices were between $1.03 and $2.1, with an estimated average price of $1.46. The stock is now traded at around $1.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 61,500 shares as of .