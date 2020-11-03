Boothe Investment Group, Inc. Buys ALPS ETF TRUST, Sells Twilio Inc, Jumia Technologies AG, The Trade Desk Inc

Investment company Boothe Investment Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ALPS ETF TRUST, sells Twilio Inc, Jumia Technologies AG, The Trade Desk Inc, Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boothe Investment Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Boothe Investment Group, Inc. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: AMLP,
- Added Positions: EWG,
- Reduced Positions: TWLO, JMIA, TTD, AAPL, NWL, VZ,
- Sold Out: DUK,
For the details of Boothe Investment Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boothe+investment+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Boothe Investment Group, Inc.
- VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 213,578 shares, 15.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 184,553 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 60,621 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- VanEck Vectors Vietnam (VNM) - 439,058 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 17,851 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 220,297 shares as of .Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39.
Here is the complete portfolio of Boothe Investment Group, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Boothe Investment Group, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Boothe Investment Group, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Boothe Investment Group, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Boothe Investment Group, Inc. keeps buying