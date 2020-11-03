  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Boothe Investment Group, Inc. Buys ALPS ETF TRUST, Sells Twilio Inc, Jumia Technologies AG, The Trade Desk Inc

November 03, 2020 | About: AMLP +2.05% DUK +1.79%

Investment company Boothe Investment Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys ALPS ETF TRUST, sells Twilio Inc, Jumia Technologies AG, The Trade Desk Inc, Duke Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boothe Investment Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Boothe Investment Group, Inc. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $117 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boothe Investment Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boothe+investment+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Boothe Investment Group, Inc.
  1. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 213,578 shares, 15.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
  2. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 184,553 shares, 8.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.64%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 60,621 shares, 7.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  4. VanEck Vectors Vietnam (VNM) - 439,058 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.67%
  5. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 17,851 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
New Purchase: ALPS ETF TRUST (AMLP)

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. initiated holding in ALPS ETF TRUST. The purchase prices were between $19.5 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $22.81. The stock is now traded at around $21.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 220,297 shares as of .

Sold Out: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Boothe Investment Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $79.21 and $88.56, with an estimated average price of $82.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of Boothe Investment Group, Inc..

