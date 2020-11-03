FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, AbbVie Inc, Sells Stryker Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Alibaba Group Holding

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, AbbVie Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Walmart Inc, sells Stryker Corp, Qualcomm Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Salesforce.com Inc, SPDR DOW JONES IND during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co. As of 2020Q3, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co owns 305 stocks with a total value of $939 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 1,135,000 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 340,000 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VNQ) - 383,000 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 83,025 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.08% Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 581,200 shares, 3.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.12%

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 153,000 shares as of .

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $159.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of .

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Dollar General Corp. The purchase prices were between $186.46 and $209.8, with an estimated average price of $196.56. The stock is now traded at around $215.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of .

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.1 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $73.49. The stock is now traded at around $73.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of .

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Synopsys Inc. The purchase prices were between $191.04 and $229.36, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $222.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of .

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $231.26 and $291.75, with an estimated average price of $258.34. The stock is now traded at around $240.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of .

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $108.15 and $114.1, with an estimated average price of $111.6. The stock is now traded at around $110.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 340,000 shares as of .

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 80.01%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $88.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 78,742 shares as of .

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 116.94%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $147.68, with an estimated average price of $133.31. The stock is now traded at around $142.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,760 shares as of .

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $359.77 and $441.52, with an estimated average price of $412.38. The stock is now traded at around $492.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,400 shares as of .

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 24.80%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $139.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,140 shares as of .

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co added to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $135.02 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $153.75. The stock is now traded at around $163.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of .

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $103.87 and $120.36, with an estimated average price of $112.02.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The sale prices were between $75.64 and $83.96, with an estimated average price of $79.58.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in The Kroger Co. The sale prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38.

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51.