Prudent Investors Network Buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, ISHARES INC, Sells INVESCO EXCH TRDII, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI China ETF

Investment company Prudent Investors Network (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, ISHARES INC, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells INVESCO EXCH TRDII, ISHARES TRUST, iShares MSCI China ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, VANGUARD WORLD FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Prudent Investors Network. As of 2020Q3, Prudent Investors Network owns 22 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



PIMCO ETF TRUST (BOND) - 196,743 shares, 14.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 198,872 shares, 14.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.92% ISHARES TRUST (GOVT) - 709,691 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.62% ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 117,091 shares, 11.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.45% iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 242,323 shares, 9.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35%

Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $51.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.72%. The holding were 189,424 shares as of .

Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $54.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 72,765 shares as of .

Prudent Investors Network initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $26.58 and $29.31, with an estimated average price of $28.27. The stock is now traded at around $28.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.14%. The holding were 115,613 shares as of .

Prudent Investors Network added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 68.92%. The purchase prices were between $108.15 and $114.1, with an estimated average price of $111.6. The stock is now traded at around $110.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.08%. The holding were 198,872 shares as of .

Prudent Investors Network sold out a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII. The sale prices were between $31.77 and $35.05, with an estimated average price of $33.74.

Prudent Investors Network sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $66.03 and $77.34, with an estimated average price of $73.19.

Prudent Investors Network sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $194.1 and $209.76, with an estimated average price of $202.28.

Prudent Investors Network sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.