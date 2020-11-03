Verus Financial Partners, Inc. Buys Boston Omaha Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, VANGUARD INTL EQUI

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Verus Financial Partners, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Boston Omaha Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Vanguard Total International Stock, Apple Inc, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, VANGUARD WORLD FD during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Verus Financial Partners, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Verus Financial Partners, Inc. owns 174 stocks with a total value of $274 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN) - 1,518,300 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. New Position Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,271 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. New Position Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 104,720 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8413.82% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 351,534 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6995.96% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,637 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 451.49%

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Boston Omaha Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.58, with an estimated average price of $16.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.86%. The holding were 1,518,300 shares as of .

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3064.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.35%. The holding were 7,271 shares as of .

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 198,558 shares as of .

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $5.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 702,937 shares as of .

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $44.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 127,806 shares as of .

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $45.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 110,753 shares as of .

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 8413.82%. The purchase prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66. The stock is now traded at around $184.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.43%. The holding were 104,720 shares as of .

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 6995.96%. The purchase prices were between $49.42 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $52.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.6%. The holding were 351,534 shares as of .

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 451.49%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $110.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.52%. The holding were 130,637 shares as of .

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 633.33%. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $162.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.26%. The holding were 46,640 shares as of .

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 2116.46%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $309.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 17,510 shares as of .

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 115.56%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $206.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 21,151 shares as of .

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The sale prices were between $82.68 and $82.98, with an estimated average price of $82.86.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF. The sale prices were between $54.89 and $60.22, with an estimated average price of $58.23.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The sale prices were between $110.14 and $128.14, with an estimated average price of $117.95.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $76.54 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $57.55 and $58.32, with an estimated average price of $57.99.

Verus Financial Partners, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16.