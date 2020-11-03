  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Biechele Royce Advisors Buys Amazon.com Inc, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells ABB, FS KKR Capital Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

November 03, 2020 | About: AMZN +1.63% JPST -0.02% PG +2.04% FSK +0.27%

Investment company Biechele Royce Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Procter & Gamble Co, sells ABB, FS KKR Capital Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biechele Royce Advisors. As of 2020Q3, Biechele Royce Advisors owns 43 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Biechele Royce Advisors
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,646 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21%
  2. BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 241,346 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%
  3. ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 428,314 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12%
  4. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 52,703 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.76%
  5. Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 142,567 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%
New Purchase: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)

Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,125 shares as of .

New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $141.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,445 shares as of .

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Biechele Royce Advisors added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 104.08%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3064.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 200 shares as of .

Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

Biechele Royce Advisors sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.31 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $15.59.



