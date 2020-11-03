Biechele Royce Advisors Buys Amazon.com Inc, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells ABB, FS KKR Capital Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS

Investment company Biechele Royce Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Amazon.com Inc, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Procter & Gamble Co, sells ABB, FS KKR Capital Corp, VANGUARD INDEX FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Biechele Royce Advisors. As of 2020Q3, Biechele Royce Advisors owns 43 stocks with a total value of $158 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: JPST, PG,

JPST, PG, Added Positions: AMZN, BK, T,

AMZN, BK, T, Reduced Positions: ABB, AAPL, AMAT, ON, BWA, UPS, MSM, SLV, PDCO, INTC, AMGN, CVS, K, RHI, BEN, DISCA, ZBH, CAJ, VTI, NUE, BMY, CAT, AVY, CHS, WY, SLB, BRK.B,

ABB, AAPL, AMAT, ON, BWA, UPS, MSM, SLV, PDCO, INTC, AMGN, CVS, K, RHI, BEN, DISCA, ZBH, CAJ, VTI, NUE, BMY, CAT, AVY, CHS, WY, SLB, BRK.B, Sold Out: FSK,

For the details of Biechele Royce Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/biechele+royce+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,646 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21% BorgWarner Inc (BWA) - 241,346 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71% ON Semiconductor Corp (ON) - 428,314 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 52,703 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.76% Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 142,567 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.01%

Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,125 shares as of .

Biechele Royce Advisors initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $141.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,445 shares as of .

Biechele Royce Advisors added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 104.08%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3064.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 200 shares as of .

Biechele Royce Advisors sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.31 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $15.59.