Venturi Wealth Management, LLC Buys ISHARES INC, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company Venturi Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES INC, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, Synaptics Inc, sells iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Venturi Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Venturi Wealth Management, LLC owns 273 stocks with a total value of $852 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IEMG, SYNA, ESGU, GOVT, CNP, WMB, ARE, CHRW, CHE, RMD, IYG, AFL, ABC, MMC, PKG, PAYX, SWK, RPM, MHK, ANSS, GLOB, VRSK, ROST, ILMN, CERN, PEGA, WDAY, IVW, AMED, IEF, ISRG, BGNE, TDOC, GDDY, NATI, RBA, FIVE, PRLB, CSGP, TYL, SEIC, ROL, NEOG, LOPE, YUMC, BL, AOR, TECH, CNI, FANG, EMLC, ANGO,

QQQ, SPY, VIG, IMTM, XLC, XLF, XLY, REGL, IEFA, XLI, VO, XLV, QTWO, IJR, EFG, IGSB, NVDA, V, ADP, BABA, PEG, ROK, ZTS, CMI, FDS, ADSK, CVS, CVX, COP, GILD, JKHY, MDT, CRM, ITM, VLUE, XLB, PLD, BBY, BLK, BF.B, COST, EMR, FAST, MNST, HUM, ITW, INTU, LRCX, MCD, MCO, ORCL, REGN, TGT, UNH, WST, ATVI, AON, BA, EXPD, HEI, INTC, MKC, SPGI, LIN, QCOM, TSCO, LPLA, SHYG, XLP, ACN, NVS, SBUX, URI, VZ, WMT, GOOG, PAYC, ASML, AMT, ADI, BTI, BRO, CHD, CLX, CL, CCI, DEO, DLR, FISV, HRL, RELX, SAP, UNP, DIS, WSM, XEL, XLNX, YUM, AOA, BNDX, GLD, IHI, RWR, XLU, ABT, MS, NVO, PHG, SEE, TSM, BX, GLPG, ABBV, PFF, USMV, XT, Reduced Positions: EMB, JNK, LQD, SHY, XLK, AAPL, IQLT, SAIL, UPS, EMLP, ANGL, IGIB, AMGN, IVV, BSV, MSFT, MUB, TLT, NEAR, ESGE, KMI, HON, PPG, XOM, HD, MA, MAS, T, SYK, IBM, AMZN, CSCO, CMCSA, PGR, CONE, BIP, WEC, LNT, AWK, DE, PG, PEP, SRE, ELS, DVA, AVY, GOOGL, EXR, QUAL, CSX, NEE, DHI, LOW, RGLD, COG, LMT, FB, IXN, XLE, LMBS, KO, ECL, DHR, SCZ, VGK, PZA, MXI, MCHI, DVN, KWEB, IYT, IXJ, BAC, BRK.B, BIPC, NTR, MELI, NS,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 245,658 shares, 8.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 173.24% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 165,179 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.91% ISHARES INC (IEMG) - 953,188 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 289,212 shares, 4.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.55% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 266,004 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 90.87%

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $48.22 and $54.44, with an estimated average price of $52.43. The stock is now traded at around $54.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.9%. The holding were 953,188 shares as of .

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Synaptics Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.82 and $89.69, with an estimated average price of $78.79. The stock is now traded at around $77.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 72,643 shares as of .

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $70.41 and $81.56, with an estimated average price of $75.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 48,319 shares as of .

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 122,109 shares as of .

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.86 and $20.98, with an estimated average price of $19.62. The stock is now traded at around $21.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 78,000 shares as of .

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 66,920 shares as of .

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 173.24%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $275.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.08%. The holding were 245,658 shares as of .

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 89.91%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $336.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 165,179 shares as of .

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 90.87%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $130.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 266,004 shares as of .

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 369.62%. The purchase prices were between $31.58 and $34.61, with an estimated average price of $33.47. The stock is now traded at around $33.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 153,691 shares as of .

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 28.44%. The purchase prices were between $55.2 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $59.2. The stock is now traded at around $60.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 186,674 shares as of .

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 33.20%. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $24.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 361,508 shares as of .

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Johnson & Johnson. The sale prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $51.84 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $61.11.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 40. The sale prices were between $318.46 and $358.67, with an estimated average price of $341.12.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2.

Venturi Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $146.22 and $169.13, with an estimated average price of $154.85.