Gabalex Capital Management LLC Buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, Rio Tinto PLC, Prudential Financial Inc

November 03, 2020 | About: BRK.B +1.79% FB +2.23% PPLT +0.8% MRK +0.72% AMGN -0.44% BAC +3.2% UNH +3.13% MDT +1.18%

New York, NY, based Investment company Gabalex Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Berkshire Hathaway Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Facebook Inc, ABERDEEN STD PLATI, Merck Inc, sells Medtronic PLC, Rio Tinto PLC, Prudential Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gabalex Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Gabalex Capital Management LLC owns 23 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Gabalex Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gabalex+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Gabalex Capital Management LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 150,000 shares, 8.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.36%
  2. Honeywell International Inc (HON) - 180,000 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio.
  3. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 200,000 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.11%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 100,000 shares, 7.77% of the total portfolio.
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 130,000 shares, 7.65% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $321.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $207.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of .

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $268.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of .

Added: ABERDEEN STD PLATI (PPLT)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC added to a holding in ABERDEEN STD PLATI by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $76.88 and $93.84, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $81.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $77.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 175,000 shares as of .

Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91. The stock is now traded at around $218.75. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Gabalex Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Gabalex Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Gabalex Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Gabalex Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Gabalex Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Gabalex Capital Management LLC keeps buying

