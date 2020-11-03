  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Barnett & Company, Inc. Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, OneMain Holdings Inc, Sells Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Toll Brothers Inc, Ladder Capital Corp

November 03, 2020 | About: BIV -0.08% AGG -0.07% OMF +3.84% WMB +1.41% UNM +5.24% KR +1.53% SWM +4.29% CNX -5.81% WBA +3.45% EBAY +2.03% DIN +4.57% GLDD +1.07% C +4.17%

Chattanooga, TN, based Investment company Barnett & Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, ISHARES TRUST, OneMain Holdings Inc, Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc, Williams Inc, sells Goldman Sachs BDC Inc, Toll Brothers Inc, Ladder Capital Corp, CNX Midstream Partners LP, Western Digital Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barnett & Company, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Barnett & Company, Inc. owns 276 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Barnett & Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/barnett+%26+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Barnett & Company, Inc.
  1. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 16,975 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
  2. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV) - 79,008 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 202.77%
  3. SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHD) - 121,543 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.57%
  4. SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (CWI) - 275,256 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.03%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 50,216 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 204.84%
New Purchase: Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc (SWM)

Barnett & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.85 and $34.71, with an estimated average price of $31.42. The stock is now traded at around $35.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Barnett & Company, Inc. initiated holding in CNX Resources Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.14 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $9.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 58,608 shares as of .

New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Barnett & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11. The stock is now traded at around $37.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 14,150 shares as of .

New Purchase: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Barnett & Company, Inc. initiated holding in eBay Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.61 and $59.27, with an estimated average price of $55.04. The stock is now traded at around $49.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of .

New Purchase: Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)

Barnett & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.13 and $64.2, with an estimated average price of $50.58. The stock is now traded at around $51.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,350 shares as of .

New Purchase: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp (GLDD)

Barnett & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. The purchase prices were between $8.26 and $10.35, with an estimated average price of $9.16. The stock is now traded at around $10.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 39,800 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BIV)

Barnett & Company, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 202.77%. The purchase prices were between $92.59 and $94.04, with an estimated average price of $93.32. The stock is now traded at around $92.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.8%. The holding were 79,008 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)

Barnett & Company, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 204.84%. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $119.23, with an estimated average price of $118.22. The stock is now traded at around $117.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 50,216 shares as of .

Added: OneMain Holdings Inc (OMF)

Barnett & Company, Inc. added to a holding in OneMain Holdings Inc by 119.25%. The purchase prices were between $22.62 and $32.57, with an estimated average price of $28.44. The stock is now traded at around $37.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 76,300 shares as of .

Added: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Barnett & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Williams Companies Inc by 33.99%. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 128,708 shares as of .

Added: Unum Group (UNM)

Barnett & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Unum Group by 53.17%. The purchase prices were between $15.48 and $19.9, with an estimated average price of $17.79. The stock is now traded at around $19.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 88,300 shares as of .

Added: The Kroger Co (KR)

Barnett & Company, Inc. added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 74.59%. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $36.6, with an estimated average price of $34.54. The stock is now traded at around $32.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 31,598 shares as of .

Sold Out: CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM)

Barnett & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in CNX Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $6.2 and $10.51, with an estimated average price of $8.66.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Barnett & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8.

Sold Out: O-I Glass Inc (OI)

Barnett & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in O-I Glass Inc. The sale prices were between $8.63 and $12.02, with an estimated average price of $10.68.

Sold Out: SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet (EMM)

Barnett & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.

Sold Out: FS KKR Capital Corp (FS5A)

Barnett & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IJH)

Barnett & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $173.64 and $195.6, with an estimated average price of $186.16.



Here is the complete portfolio of Barnett & Company, Inc.. Also check out:

Comments

