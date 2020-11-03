Arp Americas Llc Buys BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Sells Qiagen NV, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources

Investment company Arp Americas Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, GCI Liberty Inc, Livongo Health Inc, sells Qiagen NV, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Acacia Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arp Americas Llc. As of 2020Q3, Arp Americas Llc owns 275 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BMCH, VAR, MXIM, GLIBA, LVGO, NGHC, MNTA, IMMU, AIMT, MOBL, JCAP, VSLR, RST, DE, NBL, TT, LOW, PYPL, CSGP, KMB, UFPI, WERN, EA, MOH, DKS, GMED, HCA, HD, IBM, PENN, PWR, SPG, TPH, BGS, BILL, SAM, CC, CACC, GIS, HZNP, ORLY, RHI, SRE, SNA, LUV, ARW, DELL, HII, HUN, LUMN, NDAQ, AVT, BRKS, CAG, COP, DY, EHTH, FMC, FL, GLPI, PODD, KBH, KMPR, MET, PPL, RGA, SNPS, SYY, ZM, ACN, ADBE, AVYA, BWA, EAT, CNQ, FHI, GD, HP, JBHT, ICUI, LULU, MS, AOS, SON, SYNH, UPS, BERY, CBT, CLX, CUZ, EPR, ESNT, RE, FN, HOLX, IMO, JCOM, KAR, MKSI, NUE, PGR, SPGI, SKYW, TKR, WRK, WWE, XRX, AFL, AA, ATH, CTRE, CRI, CNP, CTSH, CPRT, DXC, EV, ENR, ENSG, EOG, EXC, FOXA, HE, IDCC, KBR, LCII, MPW, POWI, QLYS, RP, RH, SEDG, SFM, STOR, TDC, THO, VRNT, CADE, COMM, ERF, FLR, F, MRO, SWN, UNIT,

BMCH, VAR, MXIM, GLIBA, LVGO, NGHC, MNTA, IMMU, AIMT, MOBL, JCAP, VSLR, RST, DE, NBL, TT, LOW, PYPL, CSGP, KMB, UFPI, WERN, EA, MOH, DKS, GMED, HCA, HD, IBM, PENN, PWR, SPG, TPH, BGS, BILL, SAM, CC, CACC, GIS, HZNP, ORLY, RHI, SRE, SNA, LUV, ARW, DELL, HII, HUN, LUMN, NDAQ, AVT, BRKS, CAG, COP, DY, EHTH, FMC, FL, GLPI, PODD, KBH, KMPR, MET, PPL, RGA, SNPS, SYY, ZM, ACN, ADBE, AVYA, BWA, EAT, CNQ, FHI, GD, HP, JBHT, ICUI, LULU, MS, AOS, SON, SYNH, UPS, BERY, CBT, CLX, CUZ, EPR, ESNT, RE, FN, HOLX, IMO, JCOM, KAR, MKSI, NUE, PGR, SPGI, SKYW, TKR, WRK, WWE, XRX, AFL, AA, ATH, CTRE, CRI, CNP, CTSH, CPRT, DXC, EV, ENR, ENSG, EOG, EXC, FOXA, HE, IDCC, KBR, LCII, MPW, POWI, QLYS, RP, RH, SEDG, SFM, STOR, TDC, THO, VRNT, CADE, COMM, ERF, FLR, F, MRO, SWN, UNIT, Added Positions: WPX, BDX, TSN, AMAT, ORCL, MU, LMT, PRU, MDU, GIB, MSFT, CDNS, VMW, LRCX, SNX, BBY, GNRC, MUR, LOPE, STN, SIVB, DECK, BIO, CMC, AGR, EGO, KLAC, CAH, PFE, PDM, VLO, PCAR, TNET, TTWO, BTG, DLB, MAN, LYB, LITE, TSCO, GDOT, ADS, HUBB, CVS, RS, SWX, NHI, ALK, MDT, MCK, BJ, ABT, CPB, DOW, EPAM, HRC, BAX, BHF, HBI, STX, SBRA, PHM, PKG, LXP, AJG, MED, WEX, ASGN, LPLA, UNH, URI, CCJ, ABG, BPOP, GEO, LAMR, PBF, HCSG, HBM, AMP, PFG, PRAH, FCN, SPB, MUSA,

WPX, BDX, TSN, AMAT, ORCL, MU, LMT, PRU, MDU, GIB, MSFT, CDNS, VMW, LRCX, SNX, BBY, GNRC, MUR, LOPE, STN, SIVB, DECK, BIO, CMC, AGR, EGO, KLAC, CAH, PFE, PDM, VLO, PCAR, TNET, TTWO, BTG, DLB, MAN, LYB, LITE, TSCO, GDOT, ADS, HUBB, CVS, RS, SWX, NHI, ALK, MDT, MCK, BJ, ABT, CPB, DOW, EPAM, HRC, BAX, BHF, HBI, STX, SBRA, PHM, PKG, LXP, AJG, MED, WEX, ASGN, LPLA, UNH, URI, CCJ, ABG, BPOP, GEO, LAMR, PBF, HCSG, HBM, AMP, PFG, PRAH, FCN, SPB, MUSA, Reduced Positions: ACIA, ADSW, ETFC, FIT, AMTD, WMGI, DLPH, TIF, TCO, WLTW, NOC, CTXS, CMI, CTVA, BAH, CCL, AJRD, PII, EQC, MCD, GPK, LNC, FAF, TROW, EXR, BMY, AN, STE, STLD, SSD, NOW, SMG, NNN, INGR, AVA, NUS, VAC, NSIT, DBX, DLTR, FTNT,

ACIA, ADSW, ETFC, FIT, AMTD, WMGI, DLPH, TIF, TCO, WLTW, NOC, CTXS, CMI, CTVA, BAH, CCL, AJRD, PII, EQC, MCD, GPK, LNC, FAF, TROW, EXR, BMY, AN, STE, STLD, SSD, NOW, SMG, NNN, INGR, AVA, NUS, VAC, NSIT, DBX, DLTR, FTNT, Sold Out: QGEN, CZR, CZR, CZR, PTLA, MINI, FSB, LM, IBKC, TERP, ADM, LHX, CBRE, DHI, LLY, DUK, ALGN, QCOM, JNJ, BURL, DVA, TRN, ANTM, O, CMG, EW, WU, PAYC, KO, JCI, ALL, CDW, CHTR, CAT, CTAS, WSM, AIV, DAL, HIW, OMCL, ROK, WST, CRUS, LVS, IRM, NTR, PFPT, MPC, MSCI, AAPL, CBOE, SAIC, RCL, EQR, EXPO, KHC, ED, KEYS, MIC, MKTX, MTZ, AVNT, CSX, BIG, TDY, SC, AIN, ALRM, BKR, TRGP, COR, RL, PNW, OSIS, KEX, MLHR, FITB, PVG, DAN, CNX,

For the details of ARP AMERICAS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arp+americas+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) - 2,000,003 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. New Position TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD) - 2,080,254 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.73% Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 459,132 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. New Position Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 1,166,571 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. New Position Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) - 2,552,209 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.19%

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.63 and $43.06, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.27%. The holding were 2,000,003 shares as of .

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.71%. The holding were 459,132 shares as of .

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.7%. The holding were 1,166,571 shares as of .

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.49 and $83.62, with an estimated average price of $78.72. The stock is now traded at around $81.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.94%. The holding were 852,782 shares as of .

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 439,946 shares as of .

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in National General Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 1,733,504 shares as of .

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in WPX Energy Inc by 1243.30%. The purchase prices were between $4.33 and $6.64, with an estimated average price of $5.54. The stock is now traded at around $4.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 594,798 shares as of .

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 744.44%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $237.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of .

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 640.78%. The purchase prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61. The stock is now traded at around $57.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,409 shares as of .

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 160.80%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 38,601 shares as of .

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 502.99%. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $61.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,213 shares as of .

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 161.70%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 49,200 shares as of .

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $52.42, with an estimated average price of $48.79.

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $18.03, with an estimated average price of $18.03.

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Mobile Mini Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $29.5.