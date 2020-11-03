  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Arp Americas Llc Buys BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Sells Qiagen NV, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources

November 03, 2020 | About: WPX +1.5% BDX +0.92% TSN -1.54% ORCL +0.36% AMAT +2.35% MU +3.07% BMCH -0.96% VAR +0.12% MXIM +1.33% GLIBA +2.13% LVGO +0%

Investment company Arp Americas Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BMC Stock Holdings Inc, Varian Medical Systems Inc, Maxim Integrated Products Inc, GCI Liberty Inc, Livongo Health Inc, sells Qiagen NV, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Cronus Resources, Acacia Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arp Americas Llc. As of 2020Q3, Arp Americas Llc owns 275 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARP AMERICAS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arp+americas+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARP AMERICAS LLC
  1. BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH) - 2,000,003 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD) - 2,080,254 shares, 6.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.73%
  3. Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) - 459,132 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM) - 1,166,571 shares, 6.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Wright Medical Group NV (WMGI) - 2,552,209 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.19%
New Purchase: BMC Stock Holdings Inc (BMCH)

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in BMC Stock Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.63 and $43.06, with an estimated average price of $32.89. The stock is now traded at around $41.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.27%. The holding were 2,000,003 shares as of .

New Purchase: Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR)

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $172.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.71%. The holding were 459,132 shares as of .

New Purchase: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.69 and $71.37, with an estimated average price of $67.58. The stock is now traded at around $70.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.7%. The holding were 1,166,571 shares as of .

New Purchase: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.49 and $83.62, with an estimated average price of $78.72. The stock is now traded at around $81.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.94%. The holding were 852,782 shares as of .

New Purchase: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in Livongo Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16. The stock is now traded at around $132.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.23%. The holding were 439,946 shares as of .

New Purchase: National General Holdings Corp (NGHC)

Arp Americas Llc initiated holding in National General Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.41 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $33.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 1,733,504 shares as of .

Added: WPX Energy Inc (WPX)

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in WPX Energy Inc by 1243.30%. The purchase prices were between $4.33 and $6.64, with an estimated average price of $5.54. The stock is now traded at around $4.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 594,798 shares as of .

Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 744.44%. The purchase prices were between $221.16 and $283.68, with an estimated average price of $251.49. The stock is now traded at around $237.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 7,600 shares as of .

Added: Tyson Foods Inc (TSN)

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 640.78%. The purchase prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61. The stock is now traded at around $57.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,409 shares as of .

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 160.80%. The purchase prices were between $53.99 and $60.94, with an estimated average price of $56.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 38,601 shares as of .

Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 502.99%. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $61.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 27,213 shares as of .

Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

Arp Americas Llc added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 161.70%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 49,200 shares as of .

Sold Out: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Qiagen NV. The sale prices were between $42.51 and $52.42, with an estimated average price of $48.79.

Sold Out: Cronus Resources Ltd (CZR)

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Sold Out: Cronus Resources Ltd (CZR)

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Sold Out: Cronus Resources Ltd (CZR)

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Cronus Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Sold Out: Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $18.03 and $18.03, with an estimated average price of $18.03.

Sold Out: Mobile Mini Inc (MINI)

Arp Americas Llc sold out a holding in Mobile Mini Inc. The sale prices were between $29.5 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $29.5.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARP AMERICAS LLC. Also check out:

1. ARP AMERICAS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARP AMERICAS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARP AMERICAS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARP AMERICAS LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)