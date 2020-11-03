Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC Buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, Mastercard Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Southwest Airlines Co, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC (Current Portfolio) buys SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, ISHARES TRUST, Mastercard Inc, Expedia Group Inc, Unilever PLC, sells ISHARES TRUST, Southwest Airlines Co, The Walt Disney Co, GLDMN SACHS ETF TR, Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC. As of 2020Q3, Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC owns 620 stocks with a total value of $410 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EXPE, MU, EFG, COG, CHTR, EQIX, GPK, SBAC, ICE, RYAAY, BMRN, HLT, CXO, WRB, VMC, PXD, FMC, CPRT, CCJ, SUSB, ESGE, ESGD, NSP, CHWY, MCO, CBOE, DLTR, EQT, IHG, MLM, SPGI, PSLV, APTS, GFL, SNOW, ACWI, AOK, HYLB,

SCHZ, SPTM, VCSH, IEFA, USRT, IEMG, SCHC, SLYV, AMZN, MA, UL, V, ATVI, CVX, CRM, BABA, PYPL, ALC, ISTB, IWD, BRK.B, MDLZ, MMC, FB, QQQ, VMBS, VUG, AMT, EA, GOOGL, JPM, MSFT, SYY, TMO, NOW, AAPL, CME, KO, COP, EOG, XOM, INCY, JCI, MDT, PEP, BKNG, SLB, AVGO, CPRI, ZM, FSLY, EFA, FLRN, IJR, IWM, SPDN, TLT, VOOG, VTV, XPH, ABT, BK, GLW, EPD, FDX, HRC, IBN, KEY, MTB, MMP, MPW, OKE, OMI, PFE, AAXN, UAL, WM, WFC, ET, RDS.B, TMUS, DAL, SIX, MPLX, CGC, SHOP, COUP, AYX, FND, CVNA, APPN, SMAR, PLAN, WORK, BILL, GLD, LQD, MJ, MUB, SCHP, VEU, VXUS, XLE, XSLV, Reduced Positions: SCHB, SCHE, VCIT, VTI, VEA, IWB, SCHF, VOO, LUV, SCHA, VB, VONV, CORP, SCHH, QCOM, DIS, SCHX, BA, IBM, EWX, IJH, MGC, SCHO, SPDW, VBR, VNQ, CSCO, D, LOW, SFL, PM, SSNC, KHC, DOW, OTIS, BIL, HYG, IJK, JNK, QUAL, SDY, SPEM, USMV, VV, T, ALK, NLY, TFC, BLK, CE, FIS, C, CTSH, COO, ENB, GRMN, GE, HAIN, HD, HUM, LVS, MFC, MAR, NVDA, NKE, OXY, PNC, SO, TGT, TD, TOT, UN, UNP, UPS, RTX, UNH, WAB, WMT, ANTM, TEL, TSLA, KMI, ABBV, AAL, GOOG, CRON, LYFT, UBER, PTON, CARR, BSV, DHS, EEM, EFV, HYS, IJS, IJT, SCHR, SLY, SPLG, SPSM, VCLT, VSS, VXF, XLK, XLY,

SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHZ) - 718,456 shares, 9.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.48% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 452,331 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPTM) - 748,938 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.98% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 326,894 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.43% VANGUARD TAX MANAG (VEA) - 414,288 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72%

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in Expedia Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.74 and $102.94, with an estimated average price of $90.01. The stock is now traded at around $99.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,150 shares as of .

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,450 shares as of .

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The purchase prices were between $13.33 and $14.83, with an estimated average price of $14.19. The stock is now traded at around $14.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,130 shares as of .

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $96.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,220 shares as of .

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $701.12 and $799.61, with an estimated average price of $755.97. The stock is now traded at around $751.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 160 shares as of .

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $291.56 and $323.35, with an estimated average price of $305.47. The stock is now traded at around $291.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 325 shares as of .

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 26.48%. The purchase prices were between $56.07 and $56.92, with an estimated average price of $56.39. The stock is now traded at around $55.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 718,456 shares as of .

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 23.42%. The purchase prices were between $42.01 and $46.49, with an estimated average price of $44.62. The stock is now traded at around $44.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 141,543 shares as of .

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 128.05%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $295.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,382 shares as of .

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 99.41%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $187.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,357 shares as of .

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 2074.67%. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $62.47, with an estimated average price of $59.25. The stock is now traded at around $59.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,262 shares as of .

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 86.23%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $237.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,285 shares as of .

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust. The sale prices were between $23.69 and $25.08, with an estimated average price of $24.65.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR. The sale prices were between $62.79 and $72.07, with an estimated average price of $66.9.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $128.39 and $193.79, with an estimated average price of $157.7.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Twitter Inc. The sale prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Overstock.com Inc. The sale prices were between $30.07 and $122.32, with an estimated average price of $74.19.

Rockbridge Investment Management, LCC sold out a holding in Dropbox Inc. The sale prices were between $18.78 and $23.27, with an estimated average price of $20.82.