Articles 

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc Buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Altria Group Inc, Sells Ventas Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, The Walt Disney Co

November 03, 2020 | About: DLR -0.1% BSCL +0.07% MO +1.91% BSCM +0.02% ABBV -0.61% PEP +1.1% UNH +3.13% VTR +4.56% XOM -1.5%

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Benedict Financial Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Digital Realty Trust Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, Altria Group Inc, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, AbbVie Inc, sells Ventas Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Otis Worldwide Corp, Carrier Global Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q3, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc owns 99 stocks with a total value of $258 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benedict+financial+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 120,464 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.08%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 65,214 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 56,942 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.91%
  4. Intel Corp (INTC) - 139,863 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26%
  5. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 27,384 shares, 2.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.94%
New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01. The stock is now traded at around $136.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,636 shares as of .

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $321.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 679 shares as of .

Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 856.61%. The purchase prices were between $139.19 and $161.1, with an estimated average price of $149.76. The stock is now traded at around $145.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 15,191 shares as of .

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 36.89%. The purchase prices were between $21.31 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.37. The stock is now traded at around $21.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 233,918 shares as of .

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 21.89%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $37.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 162,713 shares as of .

Added: Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.25%. The purchase prices were between $21.8 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $21.87. The stock is now traded at around $21.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 112,905 shares as of .

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 139.25%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $88.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,888 shares as of .

Sold Out: Ventas Inc (VTR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Ventas Inc. The sale prices were between $34.27 and $45.48, with an estimated average price of $40.01.

Sold Out: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of BENEDICT FINANCIAL ADVISORS INC.

