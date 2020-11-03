  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC Buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Centene Corp, ISHARES TRUST, Sells Apple Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Intel Corp

November 03, 2020 | About: IEFA +2.48% MMP +1.56% EPD +1.4% VPU +1.33% T +0.51% KMI +1.22% RTX +1.78% CNC +3.52% VFH +2.6% PYPL -3.08% DE +3.47% DHR +0.68% KBE +2.74%

Investment company Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Raytheon Technologies Corp, Centene Corp, ISHARES TRUST, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Enterprise Products Partners LP, sells Apple Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Intel Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Boeing Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC owns 180 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jackson+hole+capital+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 74,100 shares, 10.93% of the total portfolio.
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 29,540 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,947 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.61%
  4. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO) - 152,752 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.73%
  5. ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 43,268 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.13%
New Purchase: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9. The stock is now traded at around $56.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 28,101 shares as of .

New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $64.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 20,413 shares as of .

New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VFH)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $55.49 and $62.22, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $61.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,665 shares as of .

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.81 and $210.82, with an estimated average price of $188.22. The stock is now traded at around $183.53. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,176 shares as of .

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $156.85 and $221.97, with an estimated average price of $192.83. The stock is now traded at around $238.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,035 shares as of .

New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.16 and $215.33, with an estimated average price of $200.25. The stock is now traded at around $234.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,007 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IEFA)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 45.83%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $60.32. The stock is now traded at around $60.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 62,133 shares as of .

Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 24.11%. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 55,829 shares as of .

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 24.21%. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $16.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 120,515 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2738.64%. The purchase prices were between $124 and $134.49, with an estimated average price of $129.33. The stock is now traded at around $139.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,498 shares as of .

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $27.87 and $30.49, with an estimated average price of $29.59. The stock is now traded at around $27.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 58,558 shares as of .

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 23.03%. The purchase prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $11.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 119,492 shares as of .

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (KBE)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $28.16 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $30.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC keeps buying

