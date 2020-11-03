United Asset Strategies, Inc. Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Invitation Homes Inc, Mastercard Inc, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, FirstEnergy Corp, General Dynamics Corp

Garden City, NY, based Investment company United Asset Strategies, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, Invitation Homes Inc, Mastercard Inc, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Applied Materials Inc, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, FirstEnergy Corp, General Dynamics Corp, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, ConocoPhillips during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Asset Strategies, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, United Asset Strategies, Inc. owns 190 stocks with a total value of $529 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 188,133 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 91,319 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76% SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 97,555 shares, 3.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 118,627 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.75% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,140 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.4%

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.16 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $54.34. The stock is now traded at around $54.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 218,308 shares as of .

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.44 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $28.51. The stock is now traded at around $27.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 221,101 shares as of .

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $39.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 148,013 shares as of .

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $51.56 and $55.78, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $59.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 35,423 shares as of .

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $27.79 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $27.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 50,230 shares as of .

United Asset Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.77 and $26.92, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $24.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 50,475 shares as of .

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 127.35%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $295.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 31,977 shares as of .

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 789.43%. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $61.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 109,471 shares as of .

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 84.74%. The purchase prices were between $43.04 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $45.31. The stock is now traded at around $44.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 275,290 shares as of .

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 178.23%. The purchase prices were between $33.22 and $39.54, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $32.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 141,982 shares as of .

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in Intel Corp by 50.28%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 186,015 shares as of .

United Asset Strategies, Inc. added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 1063.79%. The purchase prices were between $56.47 and $66.87, with an estimated average price of $62.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 50,974 shares as of .

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $95.65 and $127.11, with an estimated average price of $107.3.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $22.1 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $26.76.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc. The sale prices were between $243.75 and $310.31, with an estimated average price of $287.22.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7.

United Asset Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell Small Cap Complet. The sale prices were between $82.85 and $82.85, with an estimated average price of $82.85.