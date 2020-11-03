Abacus Planning Group, Inc. Buys Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Medtronic PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Cardinal Health Inc

Investment company Abacus Planning Group, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Pacific Biosciences of California Inc, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF, Equitable Holdings Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, sells Medtronic PLC, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, Ingevity Corp, Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Abacus Planning Group, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Abacus Planning Group, Inc. owns 174 stocks with a total value of $274 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PACB, EQH, TXG, SYK, AON, KMB, NFLX, TXN, ZM, NKE, VIG, CXW,

PACB, EQH, TXG, SYK, AON, KMB, NFLX, TXN, ZM, NKE, VIG, CXW, Added Positions: SCHO, SHV, VBR, VB, VWO, ALL, COO, MET, IJS, NVDA, EPD, PG, PSX, V, HD, VTI, INTC, JNJ, KO, ADBE, BAC, DIS, BSM, CVX, SCHF, NEM, MTB, IBM, GOOGL, FISV, D, DSX, COST, TFC, PFE, SCHV, CME, IJR, UNM, PEP, ABT, CSCO,

SCHO, SHV, VBR, VB, VWO, ALL, COO, MET, IJS, NVDA, EPD, PG, PSX, V, HD, VTI, INTC, JNJ, KO, ADBE, BAC, DIS, BSM, CVX, SCHF, NEM, MTB, IBM, GOOGL, FISV, D, DSX, COST, TFC, PFE, SCHV, CME, IJR, UNM, PEP, ABT, CSCO, Reduced Positions: BOMN, IVV, BRK.B, IWM, VOO, AAPL, EFA, BOKF, VTV, PHYS, TGT, NSC, JPM, EEM, NRG, VEU, VT, CHD, INTU, WMT, VONE, CELP, HPE, MRK, EW, BAX, VZ, SCHE, SCZ, SCHC, VV, FB, MSI, FCCO, EOG, CI, T, ARNC, SCHA, MMM, EL, XRAY, CVS,

BOMN, IVV, BRK.B, IWM, VOO, AAPL, EFA, BOKF, VTV, PHYS, TGT, NSC, JPM, EEM, NRG, VEU, VT, CHD, INTU, WMT, VONE, CELP, HPE, MRK, EW, BAX, VZ, SCHE, SCZ, SCHC, VV, FB, MSI, FCCO, EOG, CI, T, ARNC, SCHA, MMM, EL, XRAY, CVS, Sold Out: MDT, CAH, NGVT, DBC,

For the details of Abacus Planning Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/abacus+planning+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Boston Omaha Corp (BOMN) - 1,518,300 shares, 8.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,271 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.83% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 104,720 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 351,534 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,637 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.61 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $5.74. The stock is now traded at around $12.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 702,937 shares as of .

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Equitable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.64 and $21.8, with an estimated average price of $20.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 28,048 shares as of .

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.44 and $125, with an estimated average price of $104.76. The stock is now traded at around $136.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,100 shares as of .

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $177.77 and $215.81, with an estimated average price of $194.27. The stock is now traded at around $207.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,125 shares as of .

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $491.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 419 shares as of .

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.8 and $147.64, with an estimated average price of $135.83. The stock is now traded at around $147.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,456 shares as of .

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 46.79%. The purchase prices were between $51.49 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $51.55. The stock is now traded at around $51.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 198,558 shares as of .

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 202.26%. The purchase prices were between $110.7 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $110.72. The stock is now traded at around $110.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 21,902 shares as of .

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 57.92%. The purchase prices were between $85.82 and $97.25, with an estimated average price of $93.31. The stock is now traded at around $93.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,646 shares as of .

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in The Cooper Companies Inc by 39.15%. The purchase prices were between $280.08 and $347.78, with an estimated average price of $306.86. The stock is now traded at around $325.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,706 shares as of .

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in MetLife Inc by 34.39%. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.94. The stock is now traded at around $39.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 13,040 shares as of .

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. added to a holding in Visa Inc by 22.93%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $187.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,501 shares as of .

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $45.25 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $51.3.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Ingevity Corp. The sale prices were between $48.21 and $63.11, with an estimated average price of $56.42.

Abacus Planning Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund. The sale prices were between $12.41 and $13.56, with an estimated average price of $13.04.