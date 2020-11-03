  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC Buys Essential Utilities Inc, Provident Financial Services Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Philip Morris International Inc

November 03, 2020 | About: WTRG +1.39% PFS -0.14% VCSH +0.01% VIS +2.49% SPLV +1.19% SBUX +2.69% MGV +1.68% MUB +0.02% MTB +3.29% HQL +0.65% JPI +0.62% IB +0%

Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Essential Utilities Inc, Provident Financial Services Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Philip Morris International Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC owns 640 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kistler-tiffany+companies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 405,262 shares, 20.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46%
  2. VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM) - 171,087 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  3. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 49,418 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio.
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,975 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13%
  5. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 66,807 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%
New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGV)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $72.37 and $80.17, with an estimated average price of $76.73. The stock is now traded at around $77.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,889 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (MUB)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,112 shares as of .

New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.06 and $111.35, with an estimated average price of $102.25. The stock is now traded at around $108.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,486 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tekla Life Sciences Investors (HQL)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Tekla Life Sciences Investors. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $19.06, with an estimated average price of $17.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of .

New Purchase: Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $23.17, with an estimated average price of $22.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of .

New Purchase: Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.25 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $49.8. The stock is now traded at around $48.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Added: Essential Utilities Inc (WTRG)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 558.75%. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $42.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 49,742 shares as of .

Added: Provident Financial Services Inc (PFS)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Provident Financial Services Inc by 13947.64%. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $13.47. The stock is now traded at around $14.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 74,312 shares as of .

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 189.60%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,869 shares as of .

Added: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VIS)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 111.43%. The purchase prices were between $126.86 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $140.95. The stock is now traded at around $150.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,108 shares as of .

Added: INVESCO EXCH TRDII (SPLV)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII by 288.43%. The purchase prices were between $49.96 and $55.57, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $53.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,564 shares as of .

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 28.79%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $87.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,162 shares as of .

Sold Out: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $38.8 and $49.18, with an estimated average price of $44.29.

Sold Out: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $45.71.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IYE)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $15.96 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.61.

Sold Out: Ingersoll Rand Inc (IR)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $33.43.

Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $77.37 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $89.76.

Sold Out: California Resources Corp (CRCQQ)

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in California Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $0.2 and $1.28, with an estimated average price of $0.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC. Also check out:

1. Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)