Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC Buys Essential Utilities Inc, Provident Financial Services Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Philip Morris International Inc

Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Essential Utilities Inc, Provident Financial Services Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Northrop Grumman Corp, sells VANGUARD INDEX FDS, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Philip Morris International Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC owns 640 stocks with a total value of $311 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MGV, MUB, MTB, SDGR, IBKR, HQL, JPI, ARKG, XSD, VMW, IGR, RVT, ESGU, IWN, VONE, XLI, NVT, CEIX, MFGP, PK, NTB, KODK, UA, MRNA, PING, SNOW, IVW, IWP, MJ, PBS, PKW, SUSA, SFL, CACI, LUMN, CLF, DXC, CNX, FFIV, M, ASUR, HPQ, SVC, JNPR, PBCT, HPE, SPG, UAA, TWO, BUD, HII, PNR, MNKKQ, EGHT, AMC, 15R, NK,

MGV, MUB, MTB, SDGR, IBKR, HQL, JPI, ARKG, XSD, VMW, IGR, RVT, ESGU, IWN, VONE, XLI, NVT, CEIX, MFGP, PK, NTB, KODK, UA, MRNA, PING, SNOW, IVW, IWP, MJ, PBS, PKW, SUSA, SFL, CACI, LUMN, CLF, DXC, CNX, FFIV, M, ASUR, HPQ, SVC, JNPR, PBCT, HPE, SPG, UAA, TWO, BUD, HII, PNR, MNKKQ, EGHT, AMC, 15R, NK, Added Positions: VV, WTRG, PFS, SPLG, MGK, CVS, VCSH, VIS, NOC, PFE, SBUX, SPLV, BLK, JNJ, AVGO, COST, VEU, VGT, T, ADBE, C, GE, GSK, MDT, TSLA, IJK, VHT, ARCC, AZN, HON, SNY, LUV, UPS, ULTA, QSR, SPY, VT, XBI, CNP, CL, STZ, DUK, EMR, IBM, INTC, LMT, MGM, MKC, MCD, MLAB, MU, OKE, PNC, QCOM, SO, TJX, RTX, UNH, VRTX, DIS, WFC, PAYC, TEAM, CRWD, BOND, BOTZ, DSI, FDN, IWV, VCIT, VUG, BP, SAN, CNC, DISCA, D, DD, EXC, GD, HAL, LHX, LBAI, NFLX, NKE, BKNG, SFE, SIRI, UNP, WPC, ET, RMT, SPR, AER, IPGP, TEL, LULU, KKR, MPC, PANW, FSK, SHOP, TWLO, AYX, DOW, CTVA, PTON, DKNG, DIA, VCR, VLUE, VOX,

VV, WTRG, PFS, SPLG, MGK, CVS, VCSH, VIS, NOC, PFE, SBUX, SPLV, BLK, JNJ, AVGO, COST, VEU, VGT, T, ADBE, C, GE, GSK, MDT, TSLA, IJK, VHT, ARCC, AZN, HON, SNY, LUV, UPS, ULTA, QSR, SPY, VT, XBI, CNP, CL, STZ, DUK, EMR, IBM, INTC, LMT, MGM, MKC, MCD, MLAB, MU, OKE, PNC, QCOM, SO, TJX, RTX, UNH, VRTX, DIS, WFC, PAYC, TEAM, CRWD, BOND, BOTZ, DSI, FDN, IWV, VCIT, VUG, BP, SAN, CNC, DISCA, D, DD, EXC, GD, HAL, LHX, LBAI, NFLX, NKE, BKNG, SFE, SIRI, UNP, WPC, ET, RMT, SPR, AER, IPGP, TEL, LULU, KKR, MPC, PANW, FSK, SHOP, TWLO, AYX, DOW, CTVA, PTON, DKNG, DIA, VCR, VLUE, VOX, Reduced Positions: VOO, AAPL, VTV, XOM, VIG, SCHM, PEP, GOOGL, PM, VIAC, FDX, MSFT, TGT, BMY, VXF, VZ, BABA, CCK, VB, AMZN, GIS, JD, ABMD, OTIS, NSC, BX, ABBV, JPM, NCLH, SFIX, IXC, BMRN, CMCSA, MO, AMGN, VEA, GM, CARR, CRM, F, FB, TROW, CI, VLO, BTI, BAC, BRK.B, DAL, CVX, O, NVDA, CCI, LAMR, TWTR, RPG, INCY, IDV, WELL, LYFT, ANET, REGN, VNQ, SQ, DBX, SPOT, CQQQ, VDE, GLD, HDV, ITA, HD, ACN, AMAT, TFC, BNS, BF.B, CSX, COP, DLR, EME, ENB, EPD, EPR, SRC, JBLU, MDLZ, PPL, NTR, SBAC, SLB, SWKS, UGI, VTR, VOD, RDS.B,

VOO, AAPL, VTV, XOM, VIG, SCHM, PEP, GOOGL, PM, VIAC, FDX, MSFT, TGT, BMY, VXF, VZ, BABA, CCK, VB, AMZN, GIS, JD, ABMD, OTIS, NSC, BX, ABBV, JPM, NCLH, SFIX, IXC, BMRN, CMCSA, MO, AMGN, VEA, GM, CARR, CRM, F, FB, TROW, CI, VLO, BTI, BAC, BRK.B, DAL, CVX, O, NVDA, CCI, LAMR, TWTR, RPG, INCY, IDV, WELL, LYFT, ANET, REGN, VNQ, SQ, DBX, SPOT, CQQQ, VDE, GLD, HDV, ITA, HD, ACN, AMAT, TFC, BNS, BF.B, CSX, COP, DLR, EME, ENB, EPD, EPR, SRC, JBLU, MDLZ, PPL, NTR, SBAC, SLB, SWKS, UGI, VTR, VOD, RDS.B, Sold Out: NUE, TRP, IYE, ACAD, DLTR, PGR, CVE, CRCQQ, IR,

For the details of Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/kistler-tiffany+companies%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 405,262 shares, 20.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46% VANGUARD WHITEHALL (VYM) - 171,087 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST) - 49,418 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 114,975 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.13% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTI) - 66,807 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.6%

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $72.37 and $80.17, with an estimated average price of $76.73. The stock is now traded at around $77.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,889 shares as of .

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $115.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,112 shares as of .

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $90.06 and $111.35, with an estimated average price of $102.25. The stock is now traded at around $108.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,486 shares as of .

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Tekla Life Sciences Investors. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $19.06, with an estimated average price of $17.9. The stock is now traded at around $16.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of .

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund. The purchase prices were between $21.33 and $23.17, with an estimated average price of $22.39. The stock is now traded at around $22.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of .

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC initiated holding in Interactive Brokers Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.25 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $49.8. The stock is now traded at around $48.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of .

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Essential Utilities Inc by 558.75%. The purchase prices were between $38.53 and $47.81, with an estimated average price of $42.94. The stock is now traded at around $42.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 49,742 shares as of .

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Provident Financial Services Inc by 13947.64%. The purchase prices were between $11.79 and $14.62, with an estimated average price of $13.47. The stock is now traded at around $14.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 74,312 shares as of .

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 189.60%. The purchase prices were between $82.55 and $83.1, with an estimated average price of $82.88. The stock is now traded at around $82.66. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,869 shares as of .

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 111.43%. The purchase prices were between $126.86 and $150.7, with an estimated average price of $140.95. The stock is now traded at around $150.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,108 shares as of .

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in INVESCO EXCH TRDII by 288.43%. The purchase prices were between $49.96 and $55.57, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $53.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,564 shares as of .

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 28.79%. The purchase prices were between $72.65 and $88.38, with an estimated average price of $79.77. The stock is now traded at around $87.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,162 shares as of .

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $38.8 and $49.18, with an estimated average price of $44.29.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in TC Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $41.16 and $49.55, with an estimated average price of $45.71.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $15.96 and $20.26, with an estimated average price of $18.61.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in Ingersoll Rand Inc. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $37.19, with an estimated average price of $33.43.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $77.37 and $97.36, with an estimated average price of $89.76.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies, LLC sold out a holding in California Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $0.2 and $1.28, with an estimated average price of $0.41.