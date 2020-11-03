  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, Sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST

November 03, 2020 | About: HASI -1.27% ICE +1.92% BX +1.97% HD +2.54% FINX +2.34% COST +1.99% VIG +2.09% SPLG +1.75% CRM +1.93% SPMD +2.03% TSLA +5.97% D +1.4%

Columbia, MD, based Investment company Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, The Home Depot Inc, GLOBAL X FDS, sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Ares Capital Corp, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 108 stocks with a total value of $768 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baltimore-washington+financial+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 117,834 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%
  2. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 188,874 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.91%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 237,594 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 129,400 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,364 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%
New Purchase: VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $130.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 77,916 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $39.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 221,287 shares as of .

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $237.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 26,107 shares as of .

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPMD)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $34.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 32,144 shares as of .

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $422.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,810 shares as of .

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $82.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,944 shares as of .

Added: Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita (HASI)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 27629.33%. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $42.99, with an estimated average price of $37.23. The stock is now traded at around $43.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 332,752 shares as of .

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 5417.54%. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $96.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 124,255 shares as of .

Added: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 1908.58%. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $51.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 234,682 shares as of .

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 20148.04%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $277.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 41,306 shares as of .

Added: GLOBAL X FDS (FINX)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 34160.62%. The purchase prices were between $33.85 and $39.65, with an estimated average price of $36.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 287,104 shares as of .

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 5994.51%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $371.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 21,087 shares as of .

Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $76.54 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

Sold Out: SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (ELR)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Sold Out: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYD)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $26.58 and $29.31, with an estimated average price of $28.27.

Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $35.65 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $37.63.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IAK)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $52.19 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $56.88.

Sold Out: Momo Inc (MOMO)

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Momo Inc. The sale prices were between $13.67 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $18.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. keeps buying

