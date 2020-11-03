Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. Buys Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, Sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST

Columbia, MD, based Investment company Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Blackstone Group Inc, The Home Depot Inc, GLOBAL X FDS, sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, SPDR Russell 1000 ETF, SPDR SERIES TRUST, Ares Capital Corp, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. owns 108 stocks with a total value of $768 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VIG, SPLG, CRM, SPMD, TSLA, D, KO, BNDX, IWF,

VIG, SPLG, CRM, SPMD, TSLA, D, KO, BNDX, IWF, Added Positions: HASI, ICE, BX, HD, FINX, COST, BLK, FB, BKNG, CHWY, CPRT, BND, VCSH, ESNT, IVV, SPAB, VV, IHI, QQQ, NKE, PINS, XLV, CSX, SBUX, VYM, RYT, LGLV, USHY, SPY, BRK.B, BMY, SPSB, SYK, SPYG, V, UNH, XOM, JPM, JNJ, LH, SLYG, EXC, LYFT, MRK, NFLX,

HASI, ICE, BX, HD, FINX, COST, BLK, FB, BKNG, CHWY, CPRT, BND, VCSH, ESNT, IVV, SPAB, VV, IHI, QQQ, NKE, PINS, XLV, CSX, SBUX, VYM, RYT, LGLV, USHY, SPY, BRK.B, BMY, SPSB, SYK, SPYG, V, UNH, XOM, JPM, JNJ, LH, SLYG, EXC, LYFT, MRK, NFLX, Reduced Positions: ARCC, CMG, VTV, AAPL, VBR, NVDA, PYPL, MSFT, IYG, PFF, VOO, RCL, AMZN, IJT, ANET, RSP, MDY, MAR, BABA, PETQ, T, IEFA, YETI, ADBE, TXN, GOOG, IJR, VO, SPEM, SPDW, MKC, AGG, MMM, SPYV, SLYV, PG, KIE, VZ, SSNC, SPOT, PSK, SPSM, BA, IWS,

ARCC, CMG, VTV, AAPL, VBR, NVDA, PYPL, MSFT, IYG, PFF, VOO, RCL, AMZN, IJT, ANET, RSP, MDY, MAR, BABA, PETQ, T, IEFA, YETI, ADBE, TXN, GOOG, IJR, VO, SPEM, SPDW, MKC, AGG, MMM, SPYV, SLYV, PG, KIE, VZ, SSNC, SPOT, PSK, SPSM, BA, IWS, Sold Out: DVY, ELR, SPYD, AMTD, IAK, MOMO, EMM, SUPN, DBX, PEP, VTI, QTEC, INMD, TTD, BAC, CPT, CAT, GL, IBM, HTA, DUK, WTRG, CBRL, CVS, CXW, FSLY, BYND, BE, GD, HP, HON,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 117,834 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VV) - 188,874 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.91% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 237,594 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 129,400 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,364 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $130.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 77,916 shares as of .

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $42.03, with an estimated average price of $38.92. The stock is now traded at around $39.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 221,287 shares as of .

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $237.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 26,107 shares as of .

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.67 and $34.54, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $34.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 32,144 shares as of .

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $422.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,810 shares as of .

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $82.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,944 shares as of .

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capita by 27629.33%. The purchase prices were between $28.24 and $42.99, with an estimated average price of $37.23. The stock is now traded at around $43.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 332,752 shares as of .

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 5417.54%. The purchase prices were between $91.72 and $106.52, with an estimated average price of $98.51. The stock is now traded at around $96.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 124,255 shares as of .

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 1908.58%. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $58, with an estimated average price of $53.54. The stock is now traded at around $51.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 234,682 shares as of .

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 20148.04%. The purchase prices were between $247.35 and $291.93, with an estimated average price of $270.51. The stock is now traded at around $277.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 41,306 shares as of .

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in GLOBAL X FDS by 34160.62%. The purchase prices were between $33.85 and $39.65, with an estimated average price of $36.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 287,104 shares as of .

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 5994.51%. The purchase prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76. The stock is now traded at around $371.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 21,087 shares as of .

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $76.54 and $85.72, with an estimated average price of $82.52.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $86.92 and $86.92, with an estimated average price of $86.92.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The sale prices were between $26.58 and $29.31, with an estimated average price of $28.27.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $35.65 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $37.63.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $52.19 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $56.88.

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Momo Inc. The sale prices were between $13.67 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $18.15.