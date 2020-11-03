Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys Newmont Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Sells Apple Inc, TE Connectivity, Alphabet Inc

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Heritage Wealth Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys Newmont Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Merck Inc, sells Apple Inc, TE Connectivity, Alphabet Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Mastercard Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Heritage Wealth Advisors. As of 2020Q3, Heritage Wealth Advisors owns 460 stocks with a total value of $737 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: NEM, EPD, AVB, VIGI, FSK, ACN, OFC, IYG, IJT, IGM, STX, EXI, SHOP, MU, BKR, MPC, NMTR, SQ, HPE, BHC, MRMD, TAK, MFGP, PRSP, BNTX, NARI, RPRX, GBTC, IEUR, QUAL, NEBLQ, DXC, COP, DRI, CF, GRMN, MNST, IONS, MRO, MXIM, BWA, GM, PNW, XPER, TSN, WAB, WMB, BF.A, CODI, ULTA, SCHW,

NEM, EPD, AVB, VIGI, FSK, ACN, OFC, IYG, IJT, IGM, STX, EXI, SHOP, MU, BKR, MPC, NMTR, SQ, HPE, BHC, MRMD, TAK, MFGP, PRSP, BNTX, NARI, RPRX, GBTC, IEUR, QUAL, NEBLQ, DXC, COP, DRI, CF, GRMN, MNST, IONS, MRO, MXIM, BWA, GM, PNW, XPER, TSN, WAB, WMB, BF.A, CODI, ULTA, SCHW, Added Positions: TFC, D, MRK, USB, UNP, MDT, OMI, RTX, JNJ, BAM, UNH, CMCSA, INTC, AMZN, MMP, MCD, PFE, GLD, IYJ, OEF, XLU, MMM, NEE, BAC, ARCC, EMR, COST, ANTM, BAX, XLNX, L, ET, PTY, MELI, ST, PSX, GLPI, STOR, IIPR, GH, DOW, CTVA, KRUS, AON, AMGN, QQQ, SLV, NSC, HPQ, XOM, KMB, MDLZ, LEN, LMT, ENB, DD, DE, MS, WBA, NUE, C, PG, RWT, TG, COF, AUB, BIIB, GE,

TFC, D, MRK, USB, UNP, MDT, OMI, RTX, JNJ, BAM, UNH, CMCSA, INTC, AMZN, MMP, MCD, PFE, GLD, IYJ, OEF, XLU, MMM, NEE, BAC, ARCC, EMR, COST, ANTM, BAX, XLNX, L, ET, PTY, MELI, ST, PSX, GLPI, STOR, IIPR, GH, DOW, CTVA, KRUS, AON, AMGN, QQQ, SLV, NSC, HPQ, XOM, KMB, MDLZ, LEN, LMT, ENB, DD, DE, MS, WBA, NUE, C, PG, RWT, TG, COF, AUB, BIIB, GE, Reduced Positions: AAPL, TEL, GOOG, IVV, DIS, ITOT, MA, IEMG, GOOGL, IEFA, IWS, XLY, PGR, IWB, BRK.B, MKL, VIG, FB, MSFT, JPM, KO, CSCO, BMY, AGG, GVI, SCHX, SCHZ, XLK, VOO, MAIN, EFA, PYPL, TSLA, NBSE, T, VZ, UPS, CRM, ORCL, CVS, ADBE,

AAPL, TEL, GOOG, IVV, DIS, ITOT, MA, IEMG, GOOGL, IEFA, IWS, XLY, PGR, IWB, BRK.B, MKL, VIG, FB, MSFT, JPM, KO, CSCO, BMY, AGG, GVI, SCHX, SCHZ, XLK, VOO, MAIN, EFA, PYPL, TSLA, NBSE, T, VZ, UPS, CRM, ORCL, CVS, ADBE, Sold Out: BPYU, FS5A, PEY, GBDC, HACK, WORK, NVT, 2Q3, GSBD, PNCPQ.PFD, CNP, T11, AER, TEF, SPG, GILD, DSPG,

For the details of Heritage Wealth Advisors's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/heritage+wealth+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 690,661 shares, 31.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19% ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 281,661 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 476,771 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% ISHARES TRUST (ITOT) - 346,424 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.2% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 140,440 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.4%

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $67.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 149,035 shares as of .

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52. The stock is now traded at around $16.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 196,823 shares as of .

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.72 and $162.1, with an estimated average price of $153.26. The stock is now traded at around $151.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,990 shares as of .

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.6 and $74.05, with an estimated average price of $71.34. The stock is now traded at around $71.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,305 shares as of .

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.31 and $17.07, with an estimated average price of $15.59. The stock is now traded at around $14.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 9,344 shares as of .

Heritage Wealth Advisors initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $116.12 and $129.92, with an estimated average price of $123.16. The stock is now traded at around $124.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 400 shares as of .

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 303.86%. The purchase prices were between $33.61 and $40.81, with an estimated average price of $37.68. The stock is now traded at around $44.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 208,592 shares as of .

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 39.84%. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $78.62. The stock is now traded at around $82.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 160,658 shares as of .

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 24.66%. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $77.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 160,374 shares as of .

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 32.86%. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $40.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 187,688 shares as of .

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Owens & Minor Inc by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $7.28 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $14.51. The stock is now traded at around $25.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of .

Heritage Wealth Advisors added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 188.89%. The purchase prices were between $33.75 and $43.33, with an estimated average price of $39.61. The stock is now traded at around $36.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of .

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $10.23 and $12.24, with an estimated average price of $11.47.

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $11.62 and $13.98, with an estimated average price of $13.15.

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF. The sale prices were between $13.69 and $15.37, with an estimated average price of $14.69.

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in nVent Electric PLC. The sale prices were between $17.11 and $19.84, with an estimated average price of $18.72.

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42.

Heritage Wealth Advisors sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. The sale prices were between $14.99 and $16.35, with an estimated average price of $15.66.