Klingman & Associates, LLC Buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Crocs Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Comcast Corp

Investment company Klingman & Associates, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Crocs Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Natura &Co Holding SA, Compugen, sells ISHARES TRUST, Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF, Comcast Corp, Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF, QuickLogic Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Klingman & Associates, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Klingman & Associates, LLC owns 128 stocks with a total value of $710 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CROX, NTCO, CGEN, AMAT, NFLX, AMGN, WRE, V, VZ, IBM, EQR, CTAS, CSX, ITOT, PSA, WMT, MHN, ADBE,

JPST, USMV, IVV, VTIP, IJH, AMZN, IJR, NEAR, VEA, MSFT, VBR, SPYV, GOOG, INTC, JPM, GOOGL, EFAV, FB, ABT, PG, EEM, HD, COST, JNJ, ABBV, WIP, MINT, SCHV, VWO, PFE, PEP, MRK, MA, TIP, BRK.B, CSCO, DIS, VXF, ORLY, VOE, XOM, VXUS, TJX, GE, HSY, HON, ROST, IVE, Reduced Positions: DDOG, IEFA, SPYG, VTI, AAPL, PRF, SPY, MDYG, IEMG, SLYV, SLYG, HDV, EFA, DVY, SCHG, VEU, VOT, VBK, VUG, KMX, J, XLK,

For the details of Klingman & Associates, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/klingman+%26+associates%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 336,339 shares, 15.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60% JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST) - 2,114,235 shares, 15.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.47% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 880,589 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.41% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 132,767 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.18% Datadog Inc (DDOG) - 305,197 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.59%

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Crocs Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.48 and $44.02, with an estimated average price of $38.63. The stock is now traded at around $54.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 92,383 shares as of .

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Natura &Co Holding SA. The purchase prices were between $14.76 and $20.25, with an estimated average price of $17.51. The stock is now traded at around $15.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 34,000 shares as of .

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Compugen Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.16 and $19.45, with an estimated average price of $16.36. The stock is now traded at around $12.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.62, with an estimated average price of $61.75. The stock is now traded at around $61.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,596 shares as of .

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $491.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 798 shares as of .

Klingman & Associates, LLC initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $266.14 and $342.38, with an estimated average price of $308.23. The stock is now traded at around $329.25. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 759 shares as of .

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 76.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.56%. The holding were 2,114,235 shares as of .

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 43.36%. The purchase prices were between $2878.7 and $3531.45, with an estimated average price of $3151.21. The stock is now traded at around $3064.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,415 shares as of .

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 214.09%. The purchase prices were between $102.46 and $117.9, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $118.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,954 shares as of .

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 53.74%. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1654.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 698 shares as of .

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 56.47%. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1652.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 532 shares as of .

Klingman & Associates, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 40.15%. The purchase prices were between $91.28 and $103.82, with an estimated average price of $98.2. The stock is now traded at around $103.29. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,113 shares as of .

Klingman & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.8 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $21.87.

Klingman & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43.

Klingman & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.31 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $21.37.

Klingman & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in QuickLogic Corp. The sale prices were between $2.42 and $3.4, with an estimated average price of $2.83.

Klingman & Associates, LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79.